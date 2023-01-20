MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Saturday
CLASS 6A
Girls
Center Hill at Clinton
Germantown at DeSoto Central
Starkville at Southaven
South Panola at Oxford
Petal at Biloxi
Hancock at Oak Grove
Warren Central at St. Martin
D’Iberville at Pearl
Byes: Tupelo, Lewisburg, Hernando, Madison Central, Northwest Rankin, Ocean Springs, Brandon, Gulfport
Boys
DeSoto Central at Madison Central
Germantown at Center Hill
Tupelo at Horn Lake
Southaven at Oxford
Petal at Gulfport
Harrison Central at Oak Grove
Terry at St. Martin
D’Iberville at Pearl
Byes: Starkville, Lewisburg, Hernando, Clinton, Northwest Rankin, Ocean Springs, Brandon, Biloxi
CLASS 5A
Girls
Callaway at Neshoba Central
Columbus at Jim Hill
Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central
Greenville at Lafayette
Brookhaven at East Central
Gautier at West Jones
Hattiesburg at Long Beach
Picayune at Laurel
Byes: Saltillo, Ridgeland, Vicksburg, New Hope, South Jones, Florence, West Harrison, George County
Boys
Canton at Neshoba Central
Columbus at Callaway
Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central
Forest Hill at Saltillo
Brookhaven at East Central
Gautier at Florence
Laurel at Pearl River Central
Picayune at Wayne County
Byes: Lafayette, Ridgeland, Greenville, New Hope, South Jones, West Jones, Long Beach, George County
CLASS 4A
Girls
Pontotoc at Newton County
Choctaw Central at Itawamba AHS
North Pontotoc at Raymond
Lawrence County at Pass Christian
Bay High at Columbia
Quitman at Green County
Purvis at Sumrall
Byes: New Albany, Corinth, Caledonia, Richland, West Lauderdale, Northeast Jones, North Pike, Poplarville, Stone
Boys
Pontotoc at West Lauderdale
Kosciusko at Caledonia
New Albany at Raymond
Lanier at Corinth
Lawrence County at Bay High
Stone at North Pike
Mendenhall at Greene County
Purvis at Northeast Jones
Byes: North Pontotoc, Itawamba AHS, Richland, Newton County, Sumrall, McComb, Poplarville, Pass Christian
CLASS I
Girls
Independence at Pisgah
Philadelphia at Byhalia
Booneville at Winona
Yazoo County at Tupelo Christian
Crystal Springs at Our Lady Academy
Sacred Heart at Magee
Morton at Loyd Star
West Lincoln at Southeast Lauderdale
Byes: Amory, Strayhorn, St. Andrew’s, Forest, Clarkdale, McLaurin, Franklin County, St. Patrick
Boys
Independence at Pisgah
Kemper County at Strayhorn
Yazoo County at Tupelo Christian
Winona at Amory
McLaurin at St. Patrick
St. Stanislaus at Magee
Southeast Lauderdale at Loyd Star
Hazlehurst at Morton
Byes: MSMS, Byhalia, St. Andrew’s, Forest, Clarkdale, Crystal Springs, Franklin County, Sacred Heart
