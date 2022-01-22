MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

First Round

Tuesday, Jan. 25

CLASS 6A GIRLS

North

Southaven at Oxford

DeSoto Central at Madison Central

Tupelo at Hernando

Clinton at Lewisburg

South

D’Iberville at Northwest Rankin

Brandon at Gulfport

Pearl at Ocean Springs

Biloxi at Oak Grove

CLASS 5A GIRLS

North

Cleveland Central at Lafayette

Canton at New Hope

Saltillo at Vicksburg

Neshoba Central at Ridgeland

South

Long Beach at South Jones

West Jones at George County

Wayne County at West Harrison

Gautier at Florence

CLASS 4A GIRLS

North

Raymond at New Albany

Itawamba AHS at West Lauderdale

Corinth at Richland

Choctaw Central at Caledonia

South

Greene County at Sumrall

Lawrence County at Stone

Northeast Jones at Poplarville

Pass Christian at North Pike

CLASS I GIRLS

North

Winona at Amory

Byhalia at Forest

Tupelo Christian at St. Andrews

Pisgah at Strayhorn

South

Franklin County at Clarkdale

Crystal Springs at St. Patrick

Morton at Loyd Star

Our Lady Academy at McLaurin

CLASS 6A BOYS

North

Hernando at Starkville

Center Hill at Madison Central

Tupelo at Horn Lake

Clinton at Lewisburg

South

Pascagoula at Northwest Rankin

Brandon at Biloxi

Pearl at Ocean Springs

Harrison Central at Oak Grove

CLASS 5A BOYS

North

Forest Hill at Saltillo

Callaway at New Hope

Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central

Neshoba Central at Ridgeland

South

Pearl River Central at South Jones

West Jones at George County

Hattiesburg at Long Beach

East Central at Florence

CLASS 4A BOYS

North

Raymond at Ripley

Itawamba AHS at Newton County

New Albany at Richland

West Lauderdale at Caledonia

South

Forrest County AHS at Northeast Jones

North Pike at Bay High

Sumrall at Greene County

Stone at McComb

CLASS I BOYS

North

Yazoo County at Amory

Strayhorn at Forest

MSMS at St. Andrews

Pisgah at Byhalia

South

Loyd Star at Clarkdale

Magee at St. Stanislaus

Southeast Lauderdale at Franklin County

St. Patrick at McLaurin

