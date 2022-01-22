Sorry, an error occurred.
Senior sports reporter
MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
First Round
Tuesday, Jan. 25
CLASS 6A GIRLS
North
Southaven at Oxford
DeSoto Central at Madison Central
Tupelo at Hernando
Clinton at Lewisburg
South
D’Iberville at Northwest Rankin
Brandon at Gulfport
Pearl at Ocean Springs
Biloxi at Oak Grove
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Cleveland Central at Lafayette
Canton at New Hope
Saltillo at Vicksburg
Neshoba Central at Ridgeland
Long Beach at South Jones
West Jones at George County
Wayne County at West Harrison
Gautier at Florence
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Raymond at New Albany
Itawamba AHS at West Lauderdale
Corinth at Richland
Choctaw Central at Caledonia
Greene County at Sumrall
Lawrence County at Stone
Northeast Jones at Poplarville
Pass Christian at North Pike
CLASS I GIRLS
Winona at Amory
Byhalia at Forest
Tupelo Christian at St. Andrews
Pisgah at Strayhorn
Franklin County at Clarkdale
Crystal Springs at St. Patrick
Morton at Loyd Star
Our Lady Academy at McLaurin
CLASS 6A BOYS
Hernando at Starkville
Center Hill at Madison Central
Tupelo at Horn Lake
Pascagoula at Northwest Rankin
Brandon at Biloxi
Harrison Central at Oak Grove
CLASS 5A BOYS
Forest Hill at Saltillo
Callaway at New Hope
Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central
Pearl River Central at South Jones
Hattiesburg at Long Beach
East Central at Florence
CLASS 4A BOYS
Raymond at Ripley
Itawamba AHS at Newton County
New Albany at Richland
West Lauderdale at Caledonia
Forrest County AHS at Northeast Jones
North Pike at Bay High
Sumrall at Greene County
Stone at McComb
CLASS I BOYS
Yazoo County at Amory
Strayhorn at Forest
MSMS at St. Andrews
Pisgah at Byhalia
Loyd Star at Clarkdale
Magee at St. Stanislaus
Southeast Lauderdale at Franklin County
St. Patrick at McLaurin
brad.locke@journalinc.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
