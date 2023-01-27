agate MHSAA soccer playoffs, quarterfinals Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 27, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Cayden Smith and Amory travel to Tupelo Christian for the third round of the Class I playoffs. Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFSQUARTERFINALSSaturdayCLASS 6AGirlsClinton at GermantownLewisburg at Madison CentralNorthwest Rankin at Ocean SpringsBrandon at GulfportBoysStarkville at HernandoHorn Lake at ClintonGulfport at Ocean SpringsBrandon at BiloxiCLASS 5AGirlsSaltillo at VicksburgLafayette at RidgelandEast Central at West HarrisonFlorence at George CountyBoysCallaway at LafayetteSaltillo at RidgelandSouth Jones at Long BeachPearl River Central at PicayuneCLASS 4AGirlsNew Albany at Choctaw CentralCaledonia at West LauderdalePass Christian at Bay HighGreene County at StoneBoysNorth Pontotoc at RichlandCorinth at New AlbanyBay High at StoneGreene County at Pass ChristianCLASS IGirlsAmory at St. Andrew’sTupelo Christian at BoonevilleOur Lady Academy at Sacred HeartLoyd Star at St. PatrickBoysMSMS at St. Andrew’sAmory at Tupelo ChristianSt. Patrick at St. StanislausLoyd Star at Sacred Heart Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Soccer Playoffs Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you