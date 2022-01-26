agate MHSAA soccer playoffs, second round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 26, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFSSecond RoundFriday-SaturdayCLASS 6A GIRLSNorthMadison Central at OxfordClinton at TupeloSouthNorthwest Rankin vs. Brandon/Gulfport winnerBiloxi at Ocean SpringsCLASS 5A GIRLSNorthNew Hope at LafayetteNeshoba Central at SaltilloSouthGeorge County at South JonesFlorence at West HarrisonCLASS 4A GIRLSNorthWest Lauderdale at New AlbanyChoctaw Central at CorinthSouthStone at SumrallPass Christian at Northeast JonesCLASS I GIRLSNorthForest at AmoryPisgah at St. Andrew’sSouthSt. Patrick at ClarkdaleOur Lady Academy at Loyd StarCLASS 6A BOYSNorthMadison Central at HernandoClinton at TupeloSouthBrandon at Northwest RankinOak Grove at Ocean SpringsCLASS 5A BOYSNorthNew Hope at SaltilloRidgeland at Lake CormorantSouthWest Jones at Pearl River CentralFlorence at Long BeachCLASS 4A BOYSNorthNewton County at RipleyCaledonia at RichlandSouthBay High at Northeast JonesStone at SumrallCLASS I BOYSBoysForest at AmoryByhalia at St. Andrew’sSouthSt. Stanislaus at ClarkdaleSt. Patrick at Franklin County brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Soccer Playoffs Schedule Jones Northeast Sport Christianity Rankin Tupelo Class Sumrall Madison Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters