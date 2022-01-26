MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday-Saturday

CLASS 6A GIRLS

North

Madison Central at Oxford

Clinton at Tupelo

South

Northwest Rankin vs. Brandon/Gulfport winner

Biloxi at Ocean Springs

CLASS 5A GIRLS

North

New Hope at Lafayette

Neshoba Central at Saltillo

South

George County at South Jones

Florence at West Harrison

CLASS 4A GIRLS

North

West Lauderdale at New Albany

Choctaw Central at Corinth

South

Stone at Sumrall

Pass Christian at Northeast Jones

CLASS I GIRLS

North

Forest at Amory

Pisgah at St. Andrew’s

South

St. Patrick at Clarkdale

Our Lady Academy at Loyd Star

CLASS 6A BOYS

North

Madison Central at Hernando

Clinton at Tupelo

South

Brandon at Northwest Rankin

Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

CLASS 5A BOYS

North

New Hope at Saltillo

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant

South

West Jones at Pearl River Central

Florence at Long Beach

CLASS 4A BOYS

North

Newton County at Ripley

Caledonia at Richland

South

Bay High at Northeast Jones

Stone at Sumrall

CLASS I BOYS

Boys

Forest at Amory

Byhalia at St. Andrew’s

South

St. Stanislaus at Clarkdale

St. Patrick at Franklin County

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus