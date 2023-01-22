agate MHSAA soccer playoffs, second round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 22, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Sammi Jo Doyle, right, and New Albany will host Newton County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFSSECOND ROUNDTuesdayCLASS 6AGirlsClinton at TupeloGermantown at HernandoStarkville at LewisburgOxford at Madison CentralBiloxi at Northwest RankinOak Grove at Ocean SpringsSt. Martin at BrandonD’Iberville at GulfportBoysMadison Central at StarkvilleCenter Hill at HernandoHorn Lake at LewisburgOxford at ClintonGulfport at Northwest RankinOak Grove at Ocean SpringsSt. Martin at BrandonPearl at BiloxiCLASS 5AGirlsNeshoba Central at SaltilloColumbus at VicksburgCleveland Central at RidgelandLafayette at New HopeEast Central at South JonesWest Jones at West HarrisonLong Beach at FlorencePicayune at George CountyBoysCanton at LafayetteCallaway at GreenvilleLake Cormorant at RidgelandSaltillo at New HopeEast Central at South JonesGautier at Long BeachPearl River Central at West JonesGeorge County at Picayune/Wayne County winnerCLASS 4AGirlsNewton County at New AlbanyChoctaw Central at RichlandNorth Pontotoc at CaledoniaCorinth at West LauderdalePass Christian at Northeast JonesBay at PoplarvilleGreene County at North PikeSumrall at StoneBoysPontotoc at North PontotocCaledonia at RichlandNew Albany at Itawamba AHSCorinth at Newton CountyBay at SumrallStone at PoplarvilleGreene County at McCombNortheast Jones at Pass ChristianCLASS 1GirlsPisgah at AmorySt. Andrew’s vs. Philadelphia/Independence winnerBooneville at StrayhornTupelo Christian at ForestOur Lady Academy at ClarkdaleSacred Heart at Franklin CountyLoyd Star at McLaurinSoutheast Lauderdale at St. PatrickBoysPisgah at MSMSStrayhorn at St. Andrew’sTupelo Christian at ByhaliaAmory at ForestSt. Patrick at ClarkdaleSt. Stanislaus at Franklin CountyCrystal Springs vs. Loyd Star/Southeast Lauderdale winnerSacred Heart vs. Morton/Hazlehurst winner Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Soccer Playoffs Schedule Sports Politics Christianity Religion Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters