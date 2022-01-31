agate MHSAA soccer playoffs, semifinals Dillon Barnes Dillon Barnes High school sports reporter & digital producer Author twitter Author email Jan 31, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFSSemifinalsTuesdayCLASS 6A GIRLSNorthClinton at Madison CentralSouthNorthwest Rankin at Ocean SpringsCLASS 5A GIRLSNorthSaltillo at LafayetteSouthFlorence at George CountyCLASS 4A GIRLSNorthCorinth at New AlbanySouthNortheast Jones at StoneCLASS I GIRLSNorthAmory at St. Andrew’sSouthOur Lady Academy at St. PatrickCLASS 6A BOYSNorthClinton at Madison CentralSouthOak Grove at Northwest RankinCLASS 5A BOYSNorthNew Hope at RidgelandSouthWest Jones at Long BeachCLASS 4A BOYSNorthRipley at RichlandSouthStone at Bay HighCLASS I BOYSNorthAmory at St. Andrew’sSouthSt. Patrick at St. Stanislaus dillon.barnes@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dillon Barnes High school sports reporter & digital producer Dillon covers high school sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Barnes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters