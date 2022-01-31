MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Tuesday

CLASS 6A GIRLS

North

Clinton at Madison Central

South

Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs

CLASS 5A GIRLS

North

Saltillo at Lafayette

South

Florence at George County

CLASS 4A GIRLS

North

Corinth at New Albany

South

Northeast Jones at Stone

CLASS I GIRLS

North

Amory at St. Andrew’s

South

Our Lady Academy at St. Patrick

CLASS 6A BOYS

North

Clinton at Madison Central

South

Oak Grove at Northwest Rankin

CLASS 5A BOYS

North

New Hope at Ridgeland

South

West Jones at Long Beach

CLASS 4A BOYS

North

Ripley at Richland

South

Stone at Bay High

CLASS I BOYS

North

Amory at St. Andrew’s

South

St. Patrick at St. Stanislaus

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus