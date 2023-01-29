MHSAA soccer playoffs, semifinals Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Allie Goldman and Amory will face Tupelo Christian in the Class I state semifinals. Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFSSEMIFINALSTuesday (unless otherwise noted)CLASS 6AGirlsClinton at LewisburgOcean Springs at GulfportBoysStarkville at ClintonGulfport at BrandonCLASS 5AGirlsLafayette at SaltilloFlorence at West HarrisonBoysSaltillo at LafayettePearl River Central at Long BeachCLASS 4AGirlsNew Albany at West LauderdaleBay High at StoneBoysCorinth at North PontotocBay High at Pass ChristianCLASS IGirlsTupelo Christian at Amory (Monday)Our Lady Academy at St. PatrickBoysAmory at St. Andrew’sSt. Stanislaus at Sacred Heart Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Soccer Schedule Playoffs Sports Religion Christianity Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you