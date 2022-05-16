Raleigh vs. Booneville Fast-Pitch Softball (copy)

Booneville coach Jessica Taylor and her ace pitcher, Hallie Burns, will try to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a second-straight 3A state title.

 Jim Lytle

MHSAA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At USM Softball Complex, Hattiesburg

Tuesday

Class 1A: Vardaman vs. Taylorsville, 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Booneville vs. Enterprise-Clarke, 3 p.m.

Class 5A: Neshoba Central vs. East Central, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 2A: East Webster/East Union winner vs. Lake/Pisgah winner, 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Kosciusko vs. Sumrall, 3 p.m.

Class 6A: Hernando vs. Petal/Northwest Rankin winner, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Class 1A: Vardaman vs. Taylorsville, 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Booneville vs. Enterprise-Clarke, 3 p.m.

Class 5A: Neshoba Central vs. East Central, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 2A: East Webster/East Union winner vs. Lake/Pisgah winner, 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Kosciusko vs. Sumrall, 3 p.m.

Class 6A: Hernando vs. Petal/Northwest Rankin winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3s (if necessary), TBD

brad.locke@journalinc.com

