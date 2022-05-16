agate MHSAA softball championships schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Booneville coach Jessica Taylor and her ace pitcher, Hallie Burns, will try to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a second-straight 3A state title. Jim Lytle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSAt USM Softball Complex, HattiesburgTuesdayClass 1A: Vardaman vs. Taylorsville, 1 p.m.Class 3A: Booneville vs. Enterprise-Clarke, 3 p.m.Class 5A: Neshoba Central vs. East Central, 5 p.m.WednesdayClass 2A: East Webster/East Union winner vs. Lake/Pisgah winner, 1 p.m.Class 4A: Kosciusko vs. Sumrall, 3 p.m.Class 6A: Hernando vs. Petal/Northwest Rankin winner, 5 p.m.ThursdayClass 1A: Vardaman vs. Taylorsville, 1 p.m.Class 3A: Booneville vs. Enterprise-Clarke, 3 p.m.Class 5A: Neshoba Central vs. East Central, 5 p.m.FridayClass 2A: East Webster/East Union winner vs. Lake/Pisgah winner, 1 p.m.Class 4A: Kosciusko vs. Sumrall, 3 p.m.Class 6A: Hernando vs. Petal/Northwest Rankin winner, 5 p.m.SaturdayGame 3s (if necessary), TBD brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters