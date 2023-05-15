agate MHSAA Softball Championships By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Josie Mae Bell and East Union will play for the Class 2A state championship this week in Hattiesburg. Austin Frayser | Commercial Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSAt Southern Miss Softball Complex, HattiesburgTuesdayClass 1A: Hamilton vs. Ethel/Sebastopol winner, noonClass 2A: East Union vs. Loyd Star, 2 p.m.Class 3A: Booneville vs. West Marion, 4 p.m.Class 4A: West Lauderdale vs. Greene County/North Pike winner, 6 p.m.WednesdayClass 5A: Neshoba CentralSaltillo winner vs. George County, noonClass 6A: Lewisburg/South Panola winner vs. Northwest Rankin, 2 p.m.Class 1A: Hamilton vs. Ethel/Sebastopol winner, 4 p.m.Class 2A: East Union vs. Loyd Star, 6 p.m.ThursdayClass 3A: Booneville vs. West Marion, noonClass 4A: West Lauderdale vs. Greene County/North Pike winner, 2 p.m.Class 5A: Neshoba Central/Saltillo winner vs. George County, 4 p.m.Class 6A: Lewisburg/South Panola winner vs. Northwest Rankin, 6 p.m.FridayGame 3s (if necessary) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Schedule Sports Softball Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you