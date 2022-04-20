agate MHSAA softball playoffs, first round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zyah Gunter will lead Nettleton into a Class 3A first-round playoff series against Water Valley this weekend. Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFSFIRST ROUNDBest-of-3 seriesFriday-Saturday-Monday (unless otherwise noted)Class 6ANorthOlive Branch vs. GermantownClinton vs. LewisburgSouthaven vs. TupeloGrenada vs. South PanolaByes: Oxford, Hernando, DeSoto Central, Madison CentralSouthPearl vs. HancockHarrison Central vs. Warren CentralD’Iberville vs. BrandonOak Grove vs. St. MartinByes: Petal, Ocean Springs, Northwest Rankin, GulfportClass 5ANorthCleveland Central vs. Jim HillProvine vs. Lake CormorantCanton vs. New HopeColumbus vs. RidgelandByes: Saltillo, Neshoba Central, Lafayette, VicksburgSouthHattiesburg vs. VancleaveGeorge County vs. Wayne CountyWest Harrison vs. FlorenceBrookhaven vs. PicayuneByes: West Jones, Pearl River Central, South Jones, East CentralClass 4ANorthSouth Pontotoc vs. West LauderdaleNortheast Lauderdale vs. HoustonYazoo City vs. CaledoniaItawamba AHS vs. ClarksdaleByes: Corinth, Senatobia, Pontotoc, KosciuskoSouthMcComb vs. StoneGreene County vs. RaymondLawrence County vs. Northeast JonesQuitman vs. PurvisByes: Newton County, Sumrall, North Pike, BayClass 3ANorthByhalia vs. AmoryNettleton vs. Water ValleyAmanda Elzy vs. Booneville (starts Thursday)Mantachie vs. WinonaByes: Kossuth, Yazoo County, Independence, HatleySouthSeminary vs. St. PatrickJefferson Davis County vs. MageeTylertown vs. UnionSoutheast Lauderdale vs. Franklin CountyByes: Enterprise-Clarke, Wesson, Raleigh, West MarionClass 2ANorthPotts Camp vs. Calhoun CityEupora vs. StrayhornO’Bannon vs. Pine GroveBelmont vs. TBDByes: East Union, TBD, Myrtle, East WebsterSouthPelahatchie vs. StringerMize vs. LakeBogue Chitto vs. Choctaw CountyKemper County vs. West LincolnByes: Nanih Waiya, Loyd Star, Pisgah, PuckettClass 1ANorthIngomar vs. HamiltonHoulka vs. West UnionH.W. Byers vs. Biggersville (starts Thursday)Thrasher vs. Hickory FlatByes: Wheeler, Blue Mountain, Smithville, VardamanSouthSouth Delta vs. LumbertonResurrection Catholic vs. McEvansEnterprise-Brookhaven vs. SebastopolFrench Camp vs. Bay SpringsByes: Ethel, Taylorsville, Simmons, Richton brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Playoffs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters