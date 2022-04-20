mcj-2022-03-09-sports-ham-nett-sb6 (copy)

Zyah Gunter will lead Nettleton into a Class 3A first-round playoff series against Water Valley this weekend.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday (unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

Olive Branch vs. Germantown

Clinton vs. Lewisburg

Southaven vs. Tupelo

Grenada vs. South Panola

Byes: Oxford, Hernando, DeSoto Central, Madison Central

South

Pearl vs. Hancock

Harrison Central vs. Warren Central

D’Iberville vs. Brandon

Oak Grove vs. St. Martin

Byes: Petal, Ocean Springs, Northwest Rankin, Gulfport

Class 5A

North

Cleveland Central vs. Jim Hill

Provine vs. Lake Cormorant

Canton vs. New Hope

Columbus vs. Ridgeland

Byes: Saltillo, Neshoba Central, Lafayette, Vicksburg

South

Hattiesburg vs. Vancleave

George County vs. Wayne County

West Harrison vs. Florence

Brookhaven vs. Picayune

Byes: West Jones, Pearl River Central, South Jones, East Central

Class 4A

North

South Pontotoc vs. West Lauderdale

Northeast Lauderdale vs. Houston

Yazoo City vs. Caledonia

Itawamba AHS vs. Clarksdale

Byes: Corinth, Senatobia, Pontotoc, Kosciusko

South

McComb vs. Stone

Greene County vs. Raymond

Lawrence County vs. Northeast Jones

Quitman vs. Purvis

Byes: Newton County, Sumrall, North Pike, Bay

Class 3A

North

Byhalia vs. Amory

Nettleton vs. Water Valley

Amanda Elzy vs. Booneville (starts Thursday)

Mantachie vs. Winona

Byes: Kossuth, Yazoo County, Independence, Hatley

South

Seminary vs. St. Patrick

Jefferson Davis County vs. Magee

Tylertown vs. Union

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Franklin County

Byes: Enterprise-Clarke, Wesson, Raleigh, West Marion

Class 2A

North

Potts Camp vs. Calhoun City

Eupora vs. Strayhorn

O’Bannon vs. Pine Grove

Belmont vs. TBD

Byes: East Union, TBD, Myrtle, East Webster

South

Pelahatchie vs. Stringer

Mize vs. Lake

Bogue Chitto vs. Choctaw County

Kemper County vs. West Lincoln

Byes: Nanih Waiya, Loyd Star, Pisgah, Puckett

Class 1A

North

Ingomar vs. Hamilton

Houlka vs. West Union

H.W. Byers vs. Biggersville (starts Thursday)

Thrasher vs. Hickory Flat

Byes: Wheeler, Blue Mountain, Smithville, Vardaman

South

South Delta vs. Lumberton

Resurrection Catholic vs. McEvans

Enterprise-Brookhaven vs. Sebastopol

French Camp vs. Bay Springs

Byes: Ethel, Taylorsville, Simmons, Richton

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus