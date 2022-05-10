Maddie Terrell

Maddie Terrell and Vardaman take on Wheeler in the Class 1A semifinals this week.

 Dillon Barnes Southern Sentinel

MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday (unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

DeSoto Central vs. Hernando

South

Northwest Rankin vs. Petal

Class 5A

North

New Hope vs. Neshoba Central

South

George County vs. East Central

Class 4A

North

Kosciusko vs. West Lauderdale

South

Sumrall vs. North Pike

Class 3A

North

Kossuth vs. Booneville (starts Thursday)

South

Enterprise-Clarke vs. Southeast Lauderdale

Class 2A

North

East Union vs. East Webster

South

Lake vs. Pisgah

Class 1A

North

Wheeler vs. Vardaman (starts Thursday)

South

Taylorsville vs. Sebastopol

