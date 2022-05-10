agate MHSAA softball playoffs schedule, semifinals Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maddie Terrell and Vardaman take on Wheeler in the Class 1A semifinals this week. Dillon Barnes Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFSSEMIFINALSBest-of-3 seriesFriday-Saturday-Monday (unless otherwise noted)Class 6ANorthDeSoto Central vs. HernandoSouthNorthwest Rankin vs. PetalClass 5ANorthNew Hope vs. Neshoba CentralSouthGeorge County vs. East CentralClass 4ANorthKosciusko vs. West LauderdaleSouthSumrall vs. North PikeClass 3ANorthKossuth vs. Booneville (starts Thursday)SouthEnterprise-Clarke vs. Southeast LauderdaleClass 2ANorthEast Union vs. East WebsterSouthLake vs. PisgahClass 1ANorthWheeler vs. Vardaman (starts Thursday)SouthTaylorsville vs. Sebastopol brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters