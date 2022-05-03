agate MHSAA softball playoffs schedule, third round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 3, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Campbell Guin and Mantachie will meet Division 1-3A foe Booneville in the third round of the playoffs this weekend. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFSTHIRD ROUNDBest-of-3 seriesFriday-Saturday-Monday (unless otherwise noted)Class 6ANorthHernando vs. GermantownDeSoto Central vs. South PanolaSouthPetal vs. Ocean SpringsNorthwest Rankin vs. GulfportClass 5ANorthSaltillo vs. Neshoba CentralNew Hope vs. VicksburgSouthVancleave vs. George CountyEast Central vs. West HarrisonClass 4ANorthWest Lauderdale vs. Houston (starts Thursday)Pontotoc/Caledonia winner vs. KosciuskoSouthNewton County vs. SumrallNorth Pike vs. PurvisClass 3ANorthKossuth vs. NettletonBooneville vs. MantachieSouthEnterprise-Clarke vs. WessonRaleigh vs. Southeast LauderdaleClass 2ANorthEast Union vs. EuporaEast Webster vs. Pine GroveSouthLake vs. StringerPisgah vs. PuckettClass 1ANorthWheeler vs. West UnionSmithville vs. VardamanSouthEthel vs. TaylorsvilleSebastopol vs. Bay Springs brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Schedule Playoff Mhsaa Sport South West Ethel Harrison Desoto Central Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters