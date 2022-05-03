djr-2022-03-30-sport-mantachie-guin-arp1

Campbell Guin and Mantachie will meet Division 1-3A foe Booneville in the third round of the playoffs this weekend.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

THIRD ROUND

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday (unless otherwise noted)

Class 6A

North

Hernando vs. Germantown

DeSoto Central vs. South Panola

South

Petal vs. Ocean Springs

Northwest Rankin vs. Gulfport

Class 5A

North

Saltillo vs. Neshoba Central

New Hope vs. Vicksburg

South

Vancleave vs. George County

East Central vs. West Harrison

Class 4A

North

West Lauderdale vs. Houston (starts Thursday)

Pontotoc/Caledonia winner vs. Kosciusko

South

Newton County vs. Sumrall

North Pike vs. Purvis

Class 3A

North

Kossuth vs. Nettleton

Booneville vs. Mantachie

South

Enterprise-Clarke vs. Wesson

Raleigh vs. Southeast Lauderdale

Class 2A

North

East Union vs. Eupora

East Webster vs. Pine Grove

South

Lake vs. Stringer

Pisgah vs. Puckett

Class 1A

North

Wheeler vs. West Union

Smithville vs. Vardaman

South

Ethel vs. Taylorsville

Sebastopol vs. Bay Springs

