MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFSSECOND ROUNDBest-of-3 seriesFriday-Saturday-MondayClass 6ANorthGermantown vs. OxfordLewisburg vs. HernandoTupelo vs. DeSoto CentralSouth Panola vs. Madison CentralSouthHancock vs. PetalHarrison Central vs. Ocean SpringsBrandon vs. Northwest RankinOak Grove/St. Martin vs. GulfportClass 5ANorthCleveland Central vs. SaltilloLake Cormorant vs. Neshoba CentralNew Hope vs. LafayetteRidgeland/Columbus winner vs. VicksburgSouthVancleave vs. West JonesGeorge County vs. Pearl River CentralWest Harrison/Florence winner vs. South JonesPicayune vs. East CentralClass 4ANorthWest Lauderdale vs. CorinthHouston vs. SenatobiaCaledonia vs. PontotocItawamba AHS vs. KosciuskoSouthStone vs. Newton CountyGreene County vs. SumrallNortheast Jones vs. North PikeQuitman/Purvis winner vs. Bay HighClass 3ANorthAmory vs. KossuthNettleton vs. Yazoo CountyBooneville vs. IndependenceMantachie vs. HatleySouthSt. Patrick vs. Enterprise-ClarkeMagee vs. WessonUnion vs. RaleighSoutheast Lauderdale vs. West MarionClass 2ANorthPotts Camp/Calhoun City winner vs. East UnionEupora vs. RiversidePine Grove vs. MyrtleBelmont vs. East WebsterSouthStringer vs. Nanih WaiyaLake vs. Loyd StarChoctaw County vs. PisgahWest Lincoln vs. PuckettClass 1ANorthHamilton vs. WheelerWest Union vs. Blue MountainBiggersville vs. SmithvilleHickory Flat vs. VardamanSouthLumberton vs. EthelResurrection Catholic vs. TaylorsvilleSebastopol vs. SimmonsBay Springs vs. Richton

Brad Locke
Apr 26, 2022