Smithville

Kelby Seales and Smithville will face Biggersville in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

Best-of-3 series

Friday-Saturday-Monday

Class 6A

North

Germantown vs. Oxford

Lewisburg vs. Hernando

Tupelo vs. DeSoto Central

South Panola vs. Madison Central

South

Hancock vs. Petal

Harrison Central vs. Ocean Springs

Brandon vs. Northwest Rankin

Oak Grove/St. Martin vs. Gulfport

Class 5A

North

Cleveland Central vs. Saltillo

Lake Cormorant vs. Neshoba Central

New Hope vs. Lafayette

Ridgeland/Columbus winner vs. Vicksburg

South

Vancleave vs. West Jones

George County vs. Pearl River Central

West Harrison/Florence winner vs. South Jones

Picayune vs. East Central

Class 4A

North

West Lauderdale vs. Corinth

Houston vs. Senatobia

Caledonia vs. Pontotoc

Itawamba AHS vs. Kosciusko

South

Stone vs. Newton County

Greene County vs. Sumrall

Northeast Jones vs. North Pike

Quitman/Purvis winner vs. Bay High

Class 3A

North

Amory vs. Kossuth

Nettleton vs. Yazoo County

Booneville vs. Independence

Mantachie vs. Hatley

South

St. Patrick vs. Enterprise-Clarke

Magee vs. Wesson

Union vs. Raleigh

Southeast Lauderdale vs. West Marion

Class 2A

North

Potts Camp/Calhoun City winner vs. East Union

Eupora vs. Riverside

Pine Grove vs. Myrtle

Belmont vs. East Webster

South

Stringer vs. Nanih Waiya

Lake vs. Loyd Star

Choctaw County vs. Pisgah

West Lincoln vs. Puckett

Class 1A

North

Hamilton vs. Wheeler

West Union vs. Blue Mountain

Biggersville vs. Smithville

Hickory Flat vs. Vardaman

South

Lumberton vs. Ethel

Resurrection Catholic vs. Taylorsville

Sebastopol vs. Simmons

Bay Springs vs. Richton

