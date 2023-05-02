agate MHSAA Softball Playoffs: Third Round By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Hallie Beth Reed's East Webster team takes on East Union in a Class 2A playoff series this week. James Pugh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFSTHIRD ROUNDCLASS 6ALewisburg vs. HernandoThur.: @HernandoFri.: @LewisburgSat.: @Hernando (if nec.)Clinton/South Panola winner vs. Madison CentralTBDBrandon vs. HancockFri.: @HancockSat.: @BrandonMon.: @Hancock (if nec.)Harrison Central vs. Northwest RankinFri.: @Northwest RankinSat.: @Harrison CentralMon.: @Northwest Rankin (if nec.)CLASS 5ASaltillo vs. Ridgeland/Vicksburg winnerTBDNeshoba Central vs. LafayetteThur.: @Neshoba CentralFri.: @LafayetteMon.: @Neshoba Central (if nec.)Florence vs. George CountyFri.: @George CountySat.: @FlorenceMon.: @George County (if nec.)East Central vs. VancleaveThur.: @East CentralFri.: @VancleaveTBD: @East CentralCLASS 4ACorinth vs KosciuskoThur.: @KosciuskoFri.: @CorinthSat.: @Kosciusko (if nec.)Itawamba AHS/Senatobia winner vs. West LauderdaleTBDPurvis/Newton County winner vs. Greene CountyTBDSumrall vs. North PikeFri.: @SumrallSat.: @North PikeMon.: @Sumrall (if nec.)CLASS 3ABooneville vs. AmoryWed.: @ICCThur.: @BoonevilleFri.: @ICC (if nec.)Kossuth vs. MantachieWed.: @KossuthThur.: @MantachieSat.: @Kossuth (if nec.)Clarkdale vs. St. PatrickFri.: @St. PatrickSat.: @ClarkdaleMon.: @St. Patrick (if nec.)West Marion vs. UnionThur.: @West MarionSat.: @UnionMon.: @West Marion (if nec.)CLASS 2AEast Union vs. East WebsterThur.: @East WebsterFri.: @East UnionSat.: @East Webster (if nec.)Walnut vs. MyrtleThur.: @MyrtleMon.: @WalnutTue.: @Myrtle (if nec.)Pisgah/Choctaw County winner vs. West Lincoln/Puckett winnerTBDLoyd Star vs. LakeThur.: @Loyd StarFri.: @LakeTBD: @Loyd Star (if nec.)CLASS 1AWheeler vs. HamiltonFri.: @HamiltonSat.: @WheelerMon.: @Hamilton (if nec.)Hickory Flat vs. West UnionThur.: @Hickory FlatFri.: @West UnionTBD: @Hickory Flat (if nec.)Ethel vs. Enterprise-LincolnThur.: @EthelFri.: @Enterprise-LincolnSat.: @Ethel (if nec.)Taylorsville vs. SebastopolTBD Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Schedule Sports Weapons Botany Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you