agate MHSAA state basketball tournament championships schedule By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Feb 28, 2023 Coach Cliff Little and his Biggersville girls will try to defend their Class 1A state crown on Thursday against Ingomar. MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFSChampionshipsAt Mississippi Coliseum, JacksonThursday, March 2Class 1A(G) Biggersville vs. Ingomar, 1 p.m.(B) McEvans vs. McAdams, 3 p.m.Class 4A(G) Pontotoc vs. Louisville, 5 p.m.(B) Yazoo City vs. Raymond, 7 p.m.Friday, March 3Class 2A(G) Lake vs. Heidelberg, 1 p.m.(B) Coahoma County vs. Northside/Bogue Chitto winner, 3 p.m.Class 5A(G) Callaway/Laurel winner vs. Lafayette/West Jones winner, 5 p.m.(B) Canton/Hattiesburg winner vs. Provine/Picayune winner, 7 p.m.Saturday, March 4Class 3A(G) Booneville/Morton winner vs. Kossuth/Forest winner, 1 p.m.(B) Booneville/Morton winner vs. Byhalia/Southeast Lauderdale winner, 3 p.m.Class 6A(G) Tupelo/Biloxi winner vs. Germantown/Harrison Central winner, 5 p.m.(B) Horn Lake/Northwest Rankin winner vs. Olive Branch/Brandon winner, 7 p.m. Brad Locke Senior sports reporter