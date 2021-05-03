The MHSAA track and field championships for Classes 1A, 3A and 5A have been further delayed by weather concerns.
The meet will be held Thursday at Pearl High School, with the original event schedule unchanged. It was initially set to be run Friday, then was pushed to Monday due to inclement weather. The threat of more weather forced a second postponement.
Among the area teams vying for a championship are the Tupelo Christian boys and girls teams. The boys have won two-straight 1A titles, while the girls have won three of the last four.
The 2A/4A/6A meet ran Saturday, with Pontotoc’s boys capturing the 4A title.