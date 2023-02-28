Carlie Brock

Carlie Brock and Belmont will face Lake in a rematch of last year's Class 2A title game.

 DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel

JACKSON – Three area teams hit the court today for the semifinals of the MHSAA basketball state tournament at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you