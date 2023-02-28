MHSAA State Tournament: Tuesday's Games By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Carlie Brock and Belmont will face Lake in a rematch of last year's Class 2A title game. DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JACKSON – Three area teams hit the court today for the semifinals of the MHSAA basketball state tournament at the Mississippi Coliseum.Best of Today’s LineupClass 2A: Belmont’s girls carry a 15-game winning streak into a 9 a.m. matchup against Lake. This is a rematch of last year’s 2A title game, which Lake won 46-44.Class 5A: Lafayette’s girls take on West Jones at 5:30 p.m. West Jones is 27-2 and has an average margin of victory of 21.2 points.Also todayIn Class 2A girls, East Webster battles Velma Jackson at 10:30 a.m. Velma Jackson reached the semifinals last season, while this is East Webster’s first time here since 2015. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball State Tournament Belmont Cardinals Lafayette Commodores East Webster Wolverines Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you