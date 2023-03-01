MHSAA State Tournament: Wednesday's Games By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kedrick Simmons leads Booneville against Morton today. Seth Janzen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JACKSON – The semifinals of the MHSAA basketball state tournament wrap up today at the Mississippi Coliseum.Best of Today’s LineupClass 3A: Booneville’s boys and girls are both defending state titles, and both must face Morton today. The girls play at 9 a.m., the boys at noon.Class 6A: Tupelo’s girls are here for the first time since 2009. The Lady Wave play at 4 p.m. against Biloxi, a team they beat 52-46 on Dec. 17 at home.Also todayKossuth’s girls, led by first-year head coach Rick Hodum, take on Forest at 10:30 a.m. in the other 3A semifinal. The Lady Aggies are in the semis for the third time in five years. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball State Tournament Booneville Blue Devils Tupelo Golden Wave Kossuth Aggies Rick Hodum Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you