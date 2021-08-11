M.D. Jennings had been looking forward to getting back on the football field this week. But then COVID-19, which was often the bane of the 2020 high school football season, showed up.
Thus, his Calhoun City Wildcats had to enter a 14-day quarantine on Monday, which is the day teams were allowed to begin preseason camp.
“It’s very frustrating,” said Jennings, who is entering his second year as head coach. “It’s really a day we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. You wake up feeling good about yourself and you get to school and they basically pull the plug on you. I just hope all the kids come back healthy and nobody has any serious issues.”
Even if the Wildcats weren’t quarantined, they wouldn’t be able to practice. That’s because the school has gone to virtual learning, which means students are not allowed to participate in any school-related activities – not even practices.
That wasn’t the case last fall, when several schools were battling the virus among the student body. The Mississippi High School Activities Association suspended its rule that homebound students could not participate in sports but has since reinstituted it.
“The rationale behind it is there was a push from all the superintendents for us to do that and take pressure off of them from closing schools,” MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said. “…We had to void that rule for last year. COVID was new, and we were trying to do everything we could to get a season in.”
With the COVID variant on the rise in Mississippi, Neaves sees no choice but to play it safe.
“If an entire school is bad enough it has to go all virtual, then we don’t need other schools coming to that facility, nor those teams traveling to other communities that might further the spread of this,” he said.
Neaves said the MHSAA is sticking to the COVID protocols it put in place last year, such as not sharing water bottles, thoroughly cleaning facilities, and encouraging mask wearing.
And now that a vaccine is available, the MHSAA is strongly encouraging students to get it.
No make-ups
Volleyball season started Monday, but Oxford missed its opener due to COVID-19. Neaves said that any games canceled due to COVID cannot be made up.
Which means Calhoun City’s football team will have to forfeit its season opener against Houston, which is scheduled for Aug. 26. That’s just three days after the Wildcats are supposed to come out of quarantine, which means they won’t have time to go through the required acclimation period.
The 2020 football season was riddled with COVID-induced game cancelations. Some teams, like Lafayette and Tupelo, had to forfeit playoff games due to the virus.
Area coaches are well aware of how the pandemic could affect their teams. Biggersville’s Case Ingram, for one, tries not to dwell on what-ifs.
“COVID is really outside our control, and we just preach to (players) to control the things we can control,” Ingram said. “If something unfortunate happens like that, we’ll take it in stride and go from there.”