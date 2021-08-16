A rule tweak could salvage some early season high school football games.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Monday that for schools going virtual, students may still participate in practices. The rule had previously stated that virtual learning meant no activities whatsoever.
MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said in a video that teams are allowed to practice while the school is in virtual classes, but they are still not allowed to play games until in-person classes resume.
“Once school returns to in-person learning, the schedule can be picked up at that point,” Neaves said in the video.
He noted that practices will be limited to two hours “after the end of the regular school day.”
Scheduling impactMore schools announced Monday that they are going to virtual learning. Among those schools is Hatley, which will be virtual through the end of August.
That forces the Tigers’ to forfeit their Aug. 27 football season opener with rival Hamilton.
Coach Clint Adair expects Hatley will be able to play the next week against Smithville.
Hamilton has filled the Aug. 27 date with a home game against Southeast Lauderdale.
Amory and Oxford are in similar boats as Hamilton. Their Week 2 opponents – Caledonia and South Panola, respectively – have also gone virtual. But if those teams are able to complete the required 14-day acclimation period and return to in-person classes in time, then those games could be saved.
Calhoun City has also gone virtual, but the Wildcats entered quarantine last week, which means they have lost their first two games – at Houston and home versus North Panola.
The Wildcats will, however, scrimmage North Panola on Sept. 3.