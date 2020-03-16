Officials of the Mississippi High School Activities Association will conduct a teleconference this morning to determine the immediate fate of spring sports for its member schools.
A statement posted Saturday night on the MHSAA website said a 9 a.m. executive committee teleconference was planned “to take action and approve plans” relating to the spring seasons.
Such plans could include postponing competition schedules around the state for a week or more, or perhaps calling off competition altogether.
On Saturday, the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, which represents most of the state’s private schools, put all activities on hold for the coming week.
The MHSAA announced late last week that it was “closely monitoring” the developing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Since that time, both President Trump and Gov. Tate Reeves have issued state of emergency declarations.
In Louisiana, where Gov. John Bel Edwards has closed schools for 30 days, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association quickly moved to postpone all events, including upcoming state championships in powerlifting and other sports.
While the Mississippi high school basketball tournaments were completed just over a week ago, many other states were still in season. The Associated Press reported Sunday that at least 33 states had canceled or postponed basketball tournaments.
In Tennessee, the girls state tournament was halted Thursday and the boys tourney scheduled for this week postponed.
Similar moves were made in Kentucky and in North Carolina, where all high school sports have been suspended through April 6.
Alabama will shut down all athletic activities after Tuesday, not to resume before April 6.
In its initial statement last week, the MHSAA noted that it intended to “complete championship competition as scheduled, but contingency plans with modified championship formats may be necessary.”
Since that time, a number of school districts in Northeast Mississippi and around the state have extended spring break into this week or otherwise modified or delayed their sports schedules.