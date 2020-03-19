The window just got a lot smaller for high school sports in Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that all public schools in the state will remain closed through April 17. He said that will give state officials a four-week period to “evaluate further the effects of COVID-19.”
As of Thursday morning, there were more than 50 reported coronavirus cases in Mississippi, with only two of those in Northeast Mississippi.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Monday that all athletic competition and practices would be suspended through March 29, at which point it would reevaluate the possibility of sports resuming.
But after Reeves’ announcement, an MHSAA official told the Daily Journal, “We will reevaluate ASAP.” No announcement was expected to be made by the MHSAA on Thursday.
The suspension of competition has put all spring sports on hold – baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf. Also, winter sports archery and powerlifting were supposed to hold their state championships in April, but not all North and South half competitions have been held.
With school resuming no sooner than April 20, that shrinks the competition window not only for archery and powerlifting, but for all the spring sports.
Softball and baseball were scheduled to start their playoffs April 27 and April 30, respectively, with championships to begin May 14 and May 26.
The championships for girls golf are scheduled for April 27-28, the boys May 4-5. Tennis dates are April 24 for team championships and April 27-29 for individual championships. Track and field is scheduled for May 1-2.