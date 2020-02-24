A few changes have been made to this week’s MHSAA basketball playoffs schedule.
The quarterfinals are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at four different sites around the state. One of those sites is Itawamba Community College, where Class 1A will play Thursday.
Pine Grove’s girls and boys teams will now play back-to-back, at 4 and 5:30 p.m., against Hickory Flat and Baldwyn, respectively.
At Mississippi Valley State, New Site’s girls and boys will play at those same times Thursday in the 2A playoffs, both against Coahoma County.
And in 4A on Friday, Ripley’s girls face Northeast Lauderdale at 4 p.m. at MVSU, followed by Pontotoc-Ripley boys, Pontotoc-Choctaw Central girls, and Corinth-Greenwood boys.