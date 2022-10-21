MHSAA volleyball championship capsules Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kerstin Moody leads Belmont into the Class 2A championship match today. Belmont won the title last year. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. MHSAA VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSAt Newell-Grissom Building, Mississippi State UniversityTODAY’S GAMESCLASS 1AIngomar (24-2) vs. Resurrection Catholic (23-7)Game time: 11 a.m.PLAYERS TO WATCH• Ingomar: OH Macie Phifer has recorded 465 kills, 31 blocks, 50 aces. … OH Cadie Jo Byrd has 110 kills, 77 aces. … S Lindsey Dillard has 631 assists.• Resurrection: OH Ella Roth has 210 kills, 90 aces. … RSH Sophie Sisson has 206 kills, 124 aces. … S Haley Callahan has recorded 524 assists, 82 kills, 70 aces.NOTES• This is Ingomar’s first trip to the state final. … Resurrection owns one state title (2020). … Ingomar beat reigning state champion Hickory Flat 3-1 in the semifinals.CLASS 2ABelmont (35-5) vs. Sacred Heart (27-3)Game time: Approx. 1 p.m.PLAYERS TO WATCH• Belmont: OH Kerstin Moody has notched 412 kills, 343 digs, 45 aces, 24 assists. … MB Sadie Randolph has recorded 245 kills, 66 blocks. … S Madasen McCaig has 495 assists, 192 digs, 91 aces.• Sacred Heart: MB Samantha Alliston has 173 kills, 119 blocks, 32 aces. … OH Ameze Ekunwe has 169 kills, 52 blocks, 25 aces. … S Sarah Gallardo has recorded 536 assists, 88 digs.NOTES• Belmont is the defending state champ. … Sacred Heart is seeking its first state title. … Belmont is on a 13-game winning streak.CLASS 3AAlcorn Central (26-9) vs. Our Lady Academy (28-7)Game time: Approx. 3 p.m.PLAYERS TO WATCH• Alcorn Central: MH Allie Kirkland has 343 kills, 126 blocks. … OH Cayleigh Shipman has notched 256 kills, 205 digs, 64 aces. … S Amelia Lancaster has recorded 900 assists, 234 digs, 81 aces.• OLA: MH Myah Favre has recorded 510 kills, 34 blocks, 66 aces. … OH Anna Laura Williford has 473 kills, 29 blocks, 184 digs, 86 aces. … S Ava Davis has 500 assists, 132 digs, 47 aces.NOTES• Alcorn Central is the reigning state champ. … OLA has won 14 state titles, most recently in 2019. … OLA has 1,463 kills as a team, while Alcorn has 1,134.Brad Locke Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Playoffs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters