Sydney Howie will lead Alcorn Central into Friday's Class 3A championship match against Our Lady Academy. Alcorn Central is the reigning state champion. MHSAA VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPSAt Newell-Grissom Building, Mississippi State UniversityThursdayClass 4A: Pass Christian vs. Caledonia, 3 p.m.Class 5A: Long Beach vs. Lake Cormorant (30 minutes after Game 1)Class 6A: Brandon vs. Germantown (30 minutes after Game 2)FridayClass 1A: Resurrection Catholic vs. Ingomar, 11 a.m.Class 2A: Sacred Heart vs. Belmont (30 minutes after Game 1)Class 3A: Our Lady Academy vs. Alcorn Central (30 minutes after Game 2)