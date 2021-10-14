MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

STATE SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Class 6A

Madison Central at Oxford

Ocean Springs at Brandon

Class 5A

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Vancleave at East Central

Class 4A

Caledonia at Pontotoc

Pass Christian at Stone

Class 3A

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

St. Patrick at Our Lady Academy

Class 2A

Walnut at Belmont

Sacred Heart at Puckett

Class 1A

Hickory Flat at Ingomar

Richton at Resurrection Catholic

