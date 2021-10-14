MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, Oct. 14

Class 6A

Madison Central 3, DeSoto Central 1

Oxford 3, Germantown 0

Brandon 3, Gulfport 0

Ocean Springs 3, Hancock 0

Class 5A

Lafayette 3, Ridgeland 0

Lake Cormorant 3, New Hope 2

East Central 3, West Harrison 0

Vancleave 3, Long Beach 0

Class 4A

Caledonia 3, New Albany 2

Pontotoc 3, Tishomingo County 1

Stone 3, Northeast Jones 0

Pass Christian 3, Sumrall 1

Class 3A

Kossuth 3, Amory 0

Alcorn Central 3, Water Valley 0

Our Lady Academy 3, Clarkdale 0

St. Patrick 3, St. Andrew’s 2

Class 2A

Belmont 3, Myrtle 0

Walnut 3, East Union 1

Sacred Heart 3, Lake 0

Puckett 3, East Marion 0

Class 1A

Ingomar 3, Hamilton 0

Hickory Flat 3, Biggersville 0

Resurrection Catholic 3, Noxapater 0

Richton 3, Bay Springs 1

