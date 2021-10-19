MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

STATE SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Class 6A

Oxford 3, Madison Central 0

Brandon 3, Ocean Springs 1

Class 5A

Lafayette 3, Lake Cormorant 1

Vancleave 3, East Central 2

Class 4A

Pontotoc 3, Caledonia 2

Pass Christian 3, Stone 2

Class 3A

Alcorn Central 3, Kossuth 1

Our Lady Academy 3, St. Patrick 1

Class 2A

Belmont 3, Walnut 0

Sacred Heart 3, Puckett 0

Class 1A

Hickory Flat 3, Ingomar 0

Resurrection Catholic 3, Richton 0

