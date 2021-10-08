MHSAA volleyball playoffs, first round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 8, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caroline Howard's Pontotoc squad will host Greenwood in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFSFIRST ROUNDTuesday, Oct. 12Class 6ATupelo at DeSoto CentralHernando at Madison CentralGermantown at SouthavenLewisburg at OxfordD’Iberville at BrandonPearl at GulfportHancock at Northwest RankinOak Grove at Ocean SpringsClass 5AHolmes County Central at LafayetteNeshoba Central at RidgelandCanton at New HopeLake Cormorant at Cleveland CentralWest Harrison at West JonesVicksburg at East CentralVancleave at FlorenceSouth Jones at Long BeachClass 4ASenatobia at New AlbanyCaledonia at KosciuskoGreenwood at PontotocTishomingo County at South PontotocPurvis at Northeast JonesLawrence County at StonePass Christian at McCombNortheast Lauderdale at SumrallClass 3AYazoo County at KossuthByhalia at AmoryHatley at Water ValleyAlcorn Central at WinonaFranklin County at ClarkdaleRaleigh at Our Lady AcademySt. Patrick at SeminaryUnion at St. Andrew’sClass 2ALeflore County at BelmontMyrtle at Choctaw CountyEast Webster at WalnutEast Union at RiversideMize at LakePisgah at Sacred HeartStringer at PuckettKemper County at East MarionClass 1AMcEvans at IngomarFalkner at HamiltonSmithville at Hickory FlatBiggersville at South DeltaTaylorsville at NoxapaterMcAdams at Resurrection CatholicRichton at SebastopolEthel at Bay Springs brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball Playoffs Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists