Caroline Howard's Pontotoc squad will host Greenwood in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday.

MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Class 6A

Tupelo at DeSoto Central

Hernando at Madison Central

Germantown at Southaven

Lewisburg at Oxford

D’Iberville at Brandon

Pearl at Gulfport

Hancock at Northwest Rankin

Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

Class 5A

Holmes County Central at Lafayette

Neshoba Central at Ridgeland

Canton at New Hope

Lake Cormorant at Cleveland Central

West Harrison at West Jones

Vicksburg at East Central

Vancleave at Florence

South Jones at Long Beach

Class 4A

Senatobia at New Albany

Caledonia at Kosciusko

Greenwood at Pontotoc

Tishomingo County at South Pontotoc

Purvis at Northeast Jones

Lawrence County at Stone

Pass Christian at McComb

Northeast Lauderdale at Sumrall

Class 3A

Yazoo County at Kossuth

Byhalia at Amory

Hatley at Water Valley

Alcorn Central at Winona

Franklin County at Clarkdale

Raleigh at Our Lady Academy

St. Patrick at Seminary

Union at St. Andrew’s

Class 2A

Leflore County at Belmont

Myrtle at Choctaw County

East Webster at Walnut

East Union at Riverside

Mize at Lake

Pisgah at Sacred Heart

Stringer at Puckett

Kemper County at East Marion

Class 1A

McEvans at Ingomar

Falkner at Hamilton

Smithville at Hickory Flat

Biggersville at South Delta

Taylorsville at Noxapater

McAdams at Resurrection Catholic

Richton at Sebastopol

Ethel at Bay Springs

