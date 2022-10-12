agate MHSAA volleyball playoffs, third round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Coach Kate Osbirn will lead Pontotoc into a Class 4A quarterfinal matchup against New Albany. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFSQUARTERFINALSThursdayCLASS 6ANorthMadison Central at OxfordHernando at GermantownSouthBrandon at Ocean SpringsNorthwest Rankin at GulfportCLASS 5ANorthNeshoba Central at Lake CormorantLafayette at New HopeSouthVancleave at Long BeachWest Harrison at East CentralCLASS 4ANorthPontotoc at New AlbanyTishomingo County at CaledoniaSouthWest Lauderdale at PurvisNewton County at Pass ChristianCLASS 3ANorthHatley at Alcorn CentralMantachie at KossuthSouthUnion at St. Andrew’sEnterprise-Clarke at Our Lady AcademyCLASS 2ANorthChoctaw County at BelmontEast Union at WalnutSouthStringer at East MarionPuckett at Sacred HeartCLASS 1ANorthFalkner at IngomarBiggersville at Hickory FlatSouthNoxapater at TaylorsvilleSebastopol at Resurrection Catholic Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule County Playoff Sport Christianity Central Marion South Volleyball Catholic Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters