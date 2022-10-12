djr-2022-10-12-sport-pontotoc-osbrin-arp1

Coach Kate Osbirn will lead Pontotoc into a Class 4A quarterfinal matchup against New Albany.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus