Mississippi will have a seventh high school classification starting with the 2023-24 school year.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s executive committee met Thursday morning and passed a proposal to add a Class 7A. The vote was 12-1.
Under the new alignment, the state’s 24 largest schools will be 7A, with the next 24 falling into 6A and the next 24 into 5A. Classes 4A down to 1A will have approximately 40 schools each.
“Everybody thinks it will be good for the state as a whole, and it will give the opportunity for more kids to experience the playoff atmosphere while making all of our regions more competitive as far as the number of students and the differential between the top school and the bottom school in the class,” MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said.
One of the big challenges with seven classes is planning for the extra championships. Neaves already has thoughts on how the football championship weekend will look: two games on Thursday, two on Friday, and three on Saturday.
“That’s another good thing, to me, that adds another 7 o’clock game and takes away an 11 a.m. game,” Neaves said.
The MHSAA does reclassification every two years, and it will determine the alignment for 2023-24 this fall when enrollment numbers come in. Local 6A schools Tupelo and Starkville will be in 7A, and Oxford likely will be as well.
“We’ll start ironing out the details, and the biggest details will come next September and October when we reclassify and see where everybody falls,” Neaves said.