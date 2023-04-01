BOONEVILLE – As the regular season came to an end, Booneville’s girls were not playing like a championship contender.
The Lady Blue Devils lost their final two games prior to the Division 1-3A tournament. One of those losses came against Baldwyn, a game in which Booneville blew a 20-4 halftime lead and committed 40 turnovers against a relentless press defense.
“To lose two in a row going into the playoffs, knowing the magnitude of those games, there was so much pressure involved,” head coach Michael Smith said.
Booneville managed to weather that pressure, because they learned to handle the pressure other teams threw at them on defense. The Lady Devils went on to win a second-straight state title, and Smith is the 2022-23 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Coach of the Year a second-straight time.
After the Baldwyn loss, Smith knew his Lady Devils wouldn’t see another pressing team until the third or fourth round of the playoffs, so there was time to work on some things. Booneville met such a team in the 3A semifinals, Morton, and eked out an ugly 34-30 win. In the title game against Forest, the Lady Devils handled the press like pros and rolled to a 58-33 victory.
“We didn’t let them dwell on losing,” Smith said. “We tried to push learning and just say, ‘We’re trying to learn. We figured this out. This is the best thing to happen to us.’ We know we got wrote off, but we didn’t write each other off.”
Hanging over all of this was the pressure to defend a championship. Smith has won seven gold balls between the boys and girls teams, and he’s learned a better approach after winning a title.
“I thought I’d handled it very poorly early in my career,” he said. “The pressure to win can be imposed on you from so many different areas, especially for a kid. I always felt like I made it worse.
“This time we tried to talk to them about enjoying it, that it wasn’t about what we finished or how we finished, it was just about trying to reach our potential, just to enjoy being on a good team.”
Booneville returned several key players from the previous season and added Blue Mountain transfer Ni’yah Cook, a 6-foot-3 sophomore. Cook had a huge season and was named Mississippi’s 3A Miss Basketball.
And she was a big reason the Lady Devils were able to beat the pressure they faced both on and off the court.
“They just all got laser focused on, this is what we’re going to do, and we’re going to figure this out, and everybody’s going to do their job,” Smith said. “They were so good, especially in the finals. … They did exactly what you thought they would do.”
