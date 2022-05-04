Walker Wise did not repeat as medalist at this year’s Class 6A state golf championships, but that was OK.
The senior finished second to his teammate, Andrew Miller, as Tupelo rolled to another state title on Tuesday at Shell Landing Golf Club in Gautier.
It’s the 16th title for the Golden Wave, who finished 10 strokes ahead of Madison Central. Oxford finished third.
“I didn’t even think I had a chance to get (medalist),” Miller said. “I was just trying to play for the team.”
Miller, a sophomore, shot a 74 in Monday’s first round, while Wise shot a 75. They both shot even-par 72 in the second round.
Tupelo and Madison Central were tied for the lead after Day 1, but the Wave were steadier than everyone else on Day 2.
“The second day we started out really well,” Tupelo coach Seth Swinney said. “Our top four guys were all doing really well, and Madison kind of struggled right out of the gate.”
Tupelo also won state last year, with Wise finishing atop the leaderboard. Swinney said Shell Landing was a tougher course than Biloxi’s Sunkist Country Club, which is where the 2021 tournament was held. The greens were especially challenging.
“Didn’t putt great – greens are really tricky out there,” Miller said. “But luckily I was able to hit a bunch of greens and have a bunch of two-putts.”
Miller had two birdies and two bogies on Tuesday.
“He hasn’t gotten enough credit, but he has been a steady rock for us, giving us a good shot every time we play because he was always going to be a steady third score,” Swinney said.
“He’s a par machine. He’ll birdie a couple here and there, but you didn’t see a whole lot of bogies out of him.”
Tupelo’s next-highest finisher was Jack Morris, who tied for 14th at 12-over for the tournament. Vic Scoville tied for 16th at 13-over.