TUPELO • John Mark Mills stood out on the course on Tuesday afternoon, and it was for more reasons than his bright pink shirt.
The 16-year old from Pontotoc entered Tuesday’s final round of the Pros of Tomorrow at Tupelo Country Club three strokes behind leader Grant Langford of Lafayette, Georgia. Despite the deficit, Mills locked in to shoot an even-par 72, as Langford scored a 4-over 76 in his final round, to secure his first Pros of Tomorrow championship by one stroke.
“I played here last year and almost came in dead last, so this year, to win it feels great,” said Mills.
His comeback began early on on the front nine, where Mills and Langford found themselves in a deadlock.
The turning point in the tournament came on the par 4 16th. Mills sank a 20-foot birdie putt that had a good amount of left-to-right break. His clutch putt, paired with a bogey from Langford, gave him a two-stroke lead with two holes to play.
“I lined it up a little more right than I initially hit it because I didn’t see the grain and I just saw the slope. Then I saw the grain and I scooted over a little bit and I just hit it right on my line. It was a great putt and just fell in,” Mills said.
Mills’ even par was added to his 2-over 74 on Monday for a total of 146. The scores were a reflection of his consistency from the tees displayed over the two days.
“I was putting myself in a lot of good spots, giving myself a lot of good looks,” said Mills. “I made the putts that I needed to and kept my driver in play. I didn’t lose any balls and that’s a big thing for me.”
Gracie Bloom of Pass Christian shot an 8-over 80 to come back from down two strokes to defeat Monday’s leader Hannah Hinckley by three strokes in the 16-18 girls.
In the 14-15 boys, Grayson Lockhart of Starkville edged Belmont’s Bruce McClung by three strokes, shooting a 4-over 148.
Tucker Gutierrez of Madison won the 12-13 boys with an even 144, one stroke better than John Markow of Ridgeland. George Decker of Jackson won the 11 and under boys group with a two-day score of 82 on 18 holes.
West Point’s Eliza Yelverton held her lead to win the 13-15 girls with a 13-over 157, while Ramsey Miller took the 12 and under girls division with an 86.