MAC ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAMS
CLASS 6A
Coach of the Year: Rusty Cagle, Lewisburg
Player of the Year: Campbell Smithwick, C, Sr., Oxford
First Team
Talon Haley, P, So., Lewisburg
Eli Page, P, Sr., D’Iberville
Dawson Muenzenmay, P, Sr., Northwest Rankin
Braden Smith, INF, Sr., Brandon
Ethan Surowiec, INF, Jr., Gulfport
Colton Coates, INF, Sr., DeSoto Central
Chase Russell, INF, Jr., Madison Central
Ethan Garner, OF, Jr., Gulfport
Jay McQueen, OF, So., Brandon
Jacob Palazzo, OF, Sr., Gulfport
Colby Wilson, C, Sr., D’Iberville
Logan Fontenelle, UTL, Jr., Biloxi
J.P. Robertson, UTL, Sr., Germantown
Cole Manuel, UTL, Sr., Clinton
Second Team
Cayden Baker, P, Jr., Lewisburg
Walker Hooks, P, Jr., Brandon
Johnathan Rogers, P, Sr., Tupelo
Keegan Giger, INF, Sr., Petal
Gage Haley, INF, Sr., Lewisburg
Reid Kent, INF, Jr., Oxford
Jackson Hood, INF, Jr., Germantown
Tucker Jones, OF, Sr., Northwest Rankin
Bo Bland, OF, Sr., Clinton
Blake Channell, OF, Sr., Warren Central
Lake Reed, C, Sr., Tupelo
Eli Waters, UTL, Sr., Petal
Josh Lee, UTL, Sr., Gulfport
Ethan Pulliam, UTL, Sr., Starkville
CLASS 5A
Coach of the Year: Michael Long, East Central
Player of the Year: T.J. Dunsford, INF/P, Sr., East Central
First Team
Drake Douglas, P, Sr., Saltillo
Montravious Winn, P, Sr., Ridgeland
Cole Richardson, P, Jr., South Jones
Carson Ryder, INF, Sr., East Central
Kaden Irving, INF, Sr., Gautier
Lawson Odom, INF, Sr., West Jones
Houston Morgan, INF, Jr., Lafayette
Caleb Dyess, OF, Sr., Pearl River Central
Caiden Chain, OF, Jr., New Hope
Brandt Dickerson, OF, Sr., East Central
Logan Terry, C, Sr., East Central
Baker Walker, UTL, Sr., Lake Cormorant
Camden Clark, UTL, Jr., West Jones
James Woody, UTL, Sr., Ridgeland
Second Team
Noah Robinson, P, Sr., Lafayette
Hunter Parker, P, Jr., Vancleave
Jacob Johnson, P, Jr., Pearl River Central
Nate Trochessett, INF, Jr., East Central
Baylor Roberts, INF, So., Saltillo
Kyler King, INF, Jr., Picayune
Brody Breithaupt, INF, Jr., Lafayette
Gage Reeves, OF, Jr. George County
Brady Robertson, OF, Jr., Picayune
Ben Davis, OF, So., George County
Luke Wood, C, Sr., Saltillo
Jarvis Woody, UTL, So., Ridgeland
Dylan Causey, UTL, So., South Jones
Sam Malone, UTL, Sr., New Hope
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Tony Farlow, Purvis
Player of the Year: JoJo Parker, INF/P, So., Purvis
First Team
Drew Davis, P, 8th, Sumrall
Ian Herrington, P, Jr., West Lauderdale
Garrett Pound, P, Sr., Pontotoc
Cannon Graham, INF, Jr., West Lauderdale
Ty Long, INF, Sr., Ripley
Brett Busbea, INF, Sr., West Lauderdale
Peyton Lacy, INF, Sr., Pass Christian
Jacob Parker, OF, So., Purvis
Griffin Enis, OF, So., Corinth
Cayden Prestige, OF, Fr., Itawamba AHS
Walker Long, C, Sr., Sumrall
Hunter Bagwell, UTL, Sr., South Pontotoc
Hayden Amis, UTL, Fr., Newton County
Mason Gillentine, UTL, Jr., Mooreville
Second Team
Eli Lowe, P, Jr., Purvis
Jacob Nunn, P, Sr., Kosciusko
Connor Tice, P, Jr., Stone
Jud Files, INF, Sr., Mooreville
Landon Hollimon, INF, Sr., Sumrall
Damon Putnam, INF, Sr., Purvis
Kaden Padgett, INF, So., Northeast Jones
Barrett Breazeale, OF, Sr., Sumrall
Darius Dampeer, OF, Sr., Mendenhall
Cooper Lewis, OF, Jr., Newton County
Ethan Walker, C, So., Purvis
Dylen Welter, UTL, Sr., Pass Christian
Jon Robert Carnes, UTL, Sr., Pontotoc
Collin Pipkins, UTL, Sr., Greene County
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year: Chris Pace, Amory
Player of the Year: Walker Maranto, C, Sr., Amory
First Team
Hank Eaton, P, Jr., Kossuth
Tyler Sledge, P, Sr., Amory
Cal Culpepper, P, Sr., Clarkdale
Hugh LeMasters, INF, Sr., St. Stanislaus
Jonathon Miller, INF, Jr., West Marion
Ty Hester, INF, Sr., Amory
Walker Van Meter, INF, Jr., St. Andrew’s
Chesley Rhodes, OF, Jr., St. Stanislaus
Seth Farni, OF, Sr., St. Stanislaus
Cole Blackwell, OF, Sr., Enterprise-Clarke
Trace Roy, C, Sr., Enterprise-Clarke
Bryce Glenn, UTL, Sr., Amory
Dalton Meadows, UTL, Jr., Franklin County
Jayden Adcox, UTL, Sr., Forest
Second Team
Otis Brooks, P, Sr., St. Patrick
Hill Gainey, P, Sr., St. Stanislaus
Hunter Hutchens, P, Jr., Kossuth
Ben Sandlin, INF, Sr., Booneville
Logan Flaskamp, INF, So., SE Lauderdale
Braden Maranto, INF, So., Amory
Donovan Moore, INF, Jr., Franklin County
Jack Howell, OF, So., Amory
Stone Myrick, OF, So., St. Andrew’s
Landon Beasley, OF, Jr., Wesson
Banks Teater, C, So., Magee
Luke Williams, UTL, So., Clarkdale
Cade Oswalt, UTL, Sr., Nettleton
Tristan Hendrix, UTL, So., Hatley
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Jamie Russell, East Union
Player of the Year: Rett Johnson, INF, Sr., East Union
First Team
Landon Harmon, P, So., East Union
Ben Basil, P, So., East Union
Heath Rhodes, P, Jr., Scott Central
Evan Holifield, INF, Sr., Stringer
Jude Treadaway, INF, Sr., East Union
Gavin Bledsoe, INF, Sr., Pisgah
Briceton Johnson, INF, Jr., East Webster
Caden Hicks, OF, Jr., Stringer
Ryder White, OF, Fr., Pisgah
Drew Hollimon, OF, So., East Union
Aiden Swales, C, Sr., Pisgah
Troy Taylor, UTL, Sr., New Site
Eli Rankin, UTL, So., Puckett
Andrew Grubbs, UTL, Sr., Sacred Heart
Second Team
Waylon Tullos, P, Sr., Stringer
Carson Norwood, P, Jr., East Webster
Matthew Boszor, P, Sr., Puckett
Houston Jones, INF, So., Stringer
Quez Goss, INF, Sr., Scott Central
Landon Stanley, INF, So., New Site
Gabriel Pipkens, INF, So., Sacred Heart
Ty Murphy, OF, Sr., Eupora
Colton Coleman, OF, Sr., Pisgah
Tristan Baldwyn, OF, So., East Union
Gabe Roberts, C, Sr., Pine Grove
Tyler Griffith, UTL, Sr., Mize
Eli Dale, UTL, Sr., Choctaw County
Myles Foil, UTL, Jr., Bogue Chitto
CLASS 1A
Coach of the Year: Aron Frederic, Resurrection Catholic
Co-Player of the Year: Cole Tingle, P/OF, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Co-Player of the Year: Greer Manning, C, Jr., West Union
First Team
Dylan Rowsey, P, Sr., Biggersville
Levi Foshee, P, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Jon Grey Morrison, P, Fr., West Union
Noah Hester, INF, Jr., Hamilton
Walker Frederic, INF, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Makarious Michaels, INF, Sr., Sebastopol
Ford Matthews, INF, So., Taylorsville
Max Askew, OF, Sr., Resurrection Catholic
Ethan Parker, OF, Fr., Vardaman
Tre Gunn, OF, Jr., Biggersville
Luke Schnoor, C, Jr., Resurrection Catholic
Andrew Easley, UTL, Jr., Vardaman
Luke Overstreet, UTL, Jr., Biggersville
Benton Burks, UTL, Jr., West Union
Second Team
Chipper Moore, P, Sr., Vardaman
Drew Rowsey, P, Jr., Biggersville
Collin White, P, Jr., Ethel
Landon Smith, INF, Jr., Richton
Harrison Peebles, INF, So., Sebastopol
Wes Bishop, INF, Jr., Ethel
Noah Westbrook, INF, Fr., Taylorsville
Payne Waldrop, OF, Sr., Enterprise-Lincoln
Jess Johnson, OF, Sr., Sebastopol
Cole Willard, OF, Jr., West Union
Blake Gosa, C, Jr., Hamilton
Grant Martin, UTL, Jr., West Union
Logan King, UTL, Sr., Hickory Flat
Ethan Wright, UTL, Sr., French Camp
