Mississippi high school football playoff scores, Nov. 11
Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
Nov 11, 2022

MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
CLASS 4A
North
Itawamba AHS 42, Senatobia 14
Houston 33, West Lauderdale 23
Caledonia 26, Clarksdale 0
Louisville 35, Ripley 0
South
Mendenhall 29, Columbia 20
Quitman 39, Moss Point 13
Poplarville 49, Newton County 21
Stone 16, North Pike 16 (OT)

CLASS 3A
North
Kossuth 41, Humphreys County 14
Noxubee County 36, Independence 8
Winona 48, Water Valley 14
Amory 30, North Panola 14
South
Wesson 33, Tylertown 19
Raleigh 30, St. Stanislaus 21
Magee 36, Jefferson County 26
Hazlehurst 32, Jefferson Davis County 13

CLASS 2A
North
Northside 41, Baldwyn 27
Eupora 37, J.Z. George 12
Charleston 24, Calhoun City 14
Choctaw County 33, Leflore County 0
South
Philadelphia 27, Heidelberg 14
Collins at Scott Central
Lake at East Marion
Velma Jackson 14, Mize 7

FIRST ROUND
CLASS 6A
North
Starkville 38, Southaven 12
Clinton 41, Desoto Central 14
Tupelo 42, Lewisburg 0
Madison Central 30, South Panola 21
South
Brandon 42, Hancock 7
Warren Central 38, Gulfport 3
Ocean Springs 49, Northwest Rankin 21
Oak Grove 28, Biloxi 7

CLASS 5A
North
West Point 55, Holmes County Central 14
Columbus at Neshoba Central
Vicksburg 36, Cleveland Central 14
Callaway 28, Lafayette 14
South
Vancleave 41, Hattiesburg 35
Wayne County at Gautier
Picayune 24, Laurel 9
East Central at West Jones

CLASS 1A
North
Biggersville 48, West Tallahatchie 0
Simmons 54, Smithville 0
McEvans 68, Ashland 0
South Delta 24, Okolona 6
South
Hamilton 31, Resurrection Catholic 10
Taylorsville 50, Vardaman 0
Bay Springs 64, Sebastopol 0
West Lowndes 46, Lumberton 20

Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
brad.locke@journalinc.com