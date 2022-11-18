top story Mississippi high school football playoff scores, Nov. 18 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Tupelo players rush onto the field Thursday night to take on Germantown High School. Thomas Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSQUARTERFINALSCLASS 6ANorthStarkville 30, Clinton 2Tupelo 28, Madison Central 7SouthBrandon 36, Warren Central 28Ocean Springs 42, Oak Grove 25CLASS 5ANorthWest Point 34, Neshoba Central 33Vicksburg 27, Callaway 22SouthGautier 42, Vancleave 21Picayune 28, West Jones 17CLASS 4ANorthHouston 26, Itawamba AHS 22Louisville 35, Caledonia 14SouthMendenhall 34, Quitman 0Stone 35, Poplarville 28CLASS 3ANorthAmory 34, Winona 20Noxubee County 32, Kossuth 10SouthHazlehurst 32, Magee 14Raleigh 56, Wesson 28CLASS 2ANorthCharleston 54, Choctaw County 14Eupora 58, Northside 18SouthScott Central 55, Philadelphia 0Velma Jackson 27, Lake 6CLASS 1ANorthBiggersville 36, Simmons 28McEvans 34, South Delta 8SouthBay Springs 42, West Lowndes 0Taylorsville 40, Hamilton 20 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Playoffs Schedule Playoff Football South Sport School Hydrography North High School Mississippi Class Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters