Here’s a statewide overview of which teams to look out for this fall.
CLASS 6A
Favorite: Oak Grove. The defending Class 6A state champs return quarterback Kabe Barnett along with promising junior wide receiver Tyrell Pollard to lead a very potent offense. On defense the entire secondary is back for the Warriors led by Jaylon Aborom, Dontavious Howard and Quintin Sterling.
Contenders: There’s quite a few. Out of the North teams to watch will be Oxford, Madison Central, South Panola and Clinton. In the South the teams to look out for are Ocean Springs, Warren Central, Brandon and Meridian.
CLASS 5A
Favorite: West Point. The Green Wave are coming off a loss in the 5A state championship for the first time under Chris Chambless as head coach are eager to get back to Jackson. West Point returns six starters on both offense that will be led by running back Cameron Young and receiver Shun Melton, however the Green Wave will be breaking in a new quarterback. Six starters are also back on defense led by a veteran secondary.
Contenders: In 5A North Lafayette, Neshoba Central and Holmes County Central are teams look out for. In the South defending 5A champion West Jones, Laurel and East Central are ones to watch.
CLASS 4A
Favorite: Louisville. The defending Class 4A state champs once again have high expectations to hoist the gold ball in December. The Wildcats return seven starters on offense that includes all skill players led by quarterback Jace Hudspeth and wide receiver Jarvis Rush. Five starters on back on defense for Louisville anchored by linebackers Jeffrey Smith and Shontez Thomas
Contenders: Other teams to watch in 4A North are Itawamba AHS, West Lauderdale, Corinth and Pontotoc. It’s two-way race in 4A South between Poplarville and Columbia to see who makes it to Jackson.
CLASS 3A
Favorite: Magee. Even with losing their top three playmakers and getting a new head coach the Trojans have a lot of talent to make another state title run. Magee will be breaking in a new quarterback but have running back Juwan Shaw along with receivers Kyrsten Tucker and Jaylen Floyd back to lead the offense. With nine starters back on defense Magee will lean on that side of the ball early.
Contenders: Noxubee County is once again the clear-cut favorite out of 3A North but keep an eye on Winona, North Panola and Water Valley. In 3A South keep a watch out for Raleigh, Jefferson Davis County and West Marion.
CLASS 2A
Favorite: This year Class 2A is wide open. Scott Central is the slight favorite heading into the season even with hiring a new coach and having just three starters back on both offense and defense. Quez Goss will be the quarterback, while Zaharrie Kincaid will be the potent rushing attack for the Rebels. Zachariah Parodi and Michael Patrick return to lead the defense.
Contenders: Choctaw County is the clear-cut favorite to make it out of the North in 2A but watch out for Calhoun City, Charleston, and Northside. In 2A South both Kemper County and Velma Jackson drop from 3A to 2A and could give Scott Central problems with speed and athleticism.
CLASS 1A
Favorite: Bay Springs. The Bulldogs make the drop from 2A to 1A and have a lot of fire power back on offense led by quarterback Anthony Newell and promising junior running back Ty Jones to lead the run-heavy wing-T offense. Seven starters are back on defense anchored by a veteran front seven that will be led by defensive end Cartize Booth.
Contenders: Simmons is the clear-cut favorite to make it out of the North in 1A but watch out for Biggersville, McEvans and South Delta. In 1A South defending 2A champion Taylorsville makes the drop from 2A and is a contender along with defending 1A champion Lumberton.