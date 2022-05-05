Mississippi continues to have a shortage of high school sports officials, but Donnie McKay is doing what he can to fix that.
On May 10, McKay will lead a recruitment meeting at Itawamba Community College’s Belden campus. It starts at 6 p.m. in the Westside Conference Room. The flyer says it’s for recruiting basketball officials, but those wishing to officiate other sports are welcome, too.
McKay has been a basketball official for 46 years, which means he’s closing in on retirement. Many of his colleagues are as well.
“So we’ve got to get some people, and we’ve got to get them trained, and we’ve got to get them on the basketball court, or we’re going to lose our game. It’s a shame,” McKay said.
Training is a crucial element, and there are plenty of opportunities for it this summer. There are camps planned for June – including one at Ole Miss – and summer leagues that month are also a good place to hone skills.
In July, there will be three “on-floor” instructional camps in the area – on the 11th, 18th and 25th.
“We’re not just signing them up and putting them out there,” McKay said. “We’re trying to make a push to train some folks, give them as much training as we can. That’s the only way we’re going to save this thing, the way I see it.”
Mississippi has experienced an officials shortage for years now. Last fall, the MHSAA moved several late-season and playoff football games from Friday to Thursday to assure every game had enough officials.
Mississippi has a little more than 3,000 registered officials, with about a third of those officiating basketball. Greg Freeman, director of officials for the MHSAA, said training is a high priority for experienced and new officials alike. A lot of the camps are part of the Officiate Mississippi program, which was started four years ago and includes a conference for officials to attend.
“We try to train, and we continue to try to train,” Freeman said. “We want to enhance the training for the old ones and the new ones. Because any time you have an official, there’s something they can get better at.”
Anyone wishing to attend the May 10 meeting at ICC can call McKay at (662) 213-6635 if they have questions. The 2022-23 athletic seasons start in August.
“People that are interested, if they get interested in a good length of time before the season, they’ve got a chance to get involved and do some things to help us out,” Freeman said.