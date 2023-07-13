Under new heat-related rules, all Mississippi High School Activities Association sports, bands and spirit groups must cease any outdoor activities once the heat index hits 105 degrees, as of June.
“We have had those in place for the last three years as recommendations from our sports medicine advisory committee, and we just felt like we’ve been doing that as recommendations and that it was time to make those mandatory,” said Rickey Neaves, MHSAA executive director. “We were one of the few states around us that did not have mandatory guidelines, so we felt like it was time.
“This is something that helps protect not just our student-athletes, but also our coaches – it’s all just a safety precaution is what it is,” he added.
Neaves does not believe that it will affect football season much.
“I kept track of it this week, and at this time – I haven’t checked today – but there’s been no spot that I have found this week where practice would have to be stopped, so I think we’ll be fine,” Neaves said.
The recommendations for various heat index ranges can be found on the MHSAA’s release online.
Anything that reaches 105 or higher will force all outdoor activities to be stopped and moved indoors (if possible) or delayed until conditions improve. Indoor activities may need to be changed if air conditioning isn’t available. The 100-105 range calls for activities to be moved indoors if possible and to increase the frequency of breaks and a decrease in intensity otherwise.
“The biggest difference that it’s going to make is that I think that the general public and the parents can feel maybe a little bit of relief that we are looking at that and that we are determined more than ever to make our practices and our games as safe as possible for the student-athletes,” Neaves said.
