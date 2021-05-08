MANTACHIE • Ramsey Montgomery was in fifth grade when she saw her older sister, McKinley, lead Mantachie to the Class 2A state championship series.
Now, as a freshman, the younger sister is making her mark as the Lady Mustangs took a 4-0 win over East Union on Saturday to complete the sweep, and claim the North Half championship for the first time since 2017.
Montgomery pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.
“You could tell everybody came out today and wanted it,” Ramsey Montgomery said. “We’ve been wanting all year. This has been our goal since the beginning.”
Mantachie, ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, took a 2-0 lead in the first on a fielder’s choice from Montgomery and a RBI single from Lillianna Cates. But the Lady Mustangs (23-5-2) found runs a little more hard to come by compared to Friday’s 11-0 win in Game 1.
East Union (23-11) opted to start seventh grader Josie Mae Bell in the circle instead of its normal ace in senior Emily Coggin. The change in velocity posed a challenge to Mantachie hitters but the Lady Urchins couldn’t cash in with their opportunities at the plate either.
“Ramsey is so good. She doesn’t give you much,” said East Union coach Josh Blythe. “We didn’t have a timely hit in the series.”
“Our pitchers competed a lot better today, changed speeds, and gave us a chance but it’s a tall task.”
Mantachie will face the winner of Lake and Taylorsville from the South Half finals at Mississippi State with Game 1 scheduled for Wednesday.
“I think I’ve got two kids on the team that have ever experienced getting an opportunity to play for it. And to carry as young of a group as we have, it gives them something to fight for in future years,” said Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery.
The Lady Mustangs collected 11 hits, led by a 3 for 4 effort from Hanna Gillean. Cates, Lynsey Barber, and Campbell Guin both added two hits apiece.
Barber notched a RBI triple in the second and Guin added a RBI single in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Barber started the bottom of the first with a double and Mantachie added a pair of singles for the early two-run lead.
Big Stat: Ramsey Montgomery pitched all 14 innings of the series, allowing no runs on eight hits, two walks and 20 strikeouts.
Coach Speak: “Winning just carries over. If you can start a winning program, and build a winning program all of these young kids come up hungry and ready to play.” - Kristi Montgomery.