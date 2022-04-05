Mantachie kept itself in the thick of the Division 1-3A race with a clutch win on Friday night.
After losing to No. 1-ranked Booneville earlier in the week, the No. 5 Lady Mustangs earned an eight-inning 2-0 win in the rematch behind Ramsey Montgomery’s no-hitter.
Montgomery, a sophomore, gave up six hits in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss. She adjusted her approach Friday.
“I focused on making the ball move more,” Montgomery said. “I feel like Tuesday I was really trying to throw it by people. I tried to make the ball move more to get more groundouts and pop-ups.”
Montgomery struck out 12 and walked none. The only two runners to reach base were on an error and a fielder’s choice.
“The other night was a little bit of a motivator for her,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said. “She put herself in a situation of, we’ve got to go win. If we want a chance at the division, we’ve got to go win.
Mantachie – which was 15-4, 1-1 heading into Monday night's game versus Hatley – also had to tweak its approach at the plate after getting one-hit by reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year Hallie Burns. The Lady Mustangs had five hits Friday, including three in the eighth inning. Abbey Johnson had an RBI bunt single, and then Lillianna Cates had an RBI single.
“We kind of touched the ball on and off all night,” Kristi Montgomery said. “We never got a big hit, but we put the ball in play a lot more last night than we did the other night.”
Mantachie and Booneville (12-4, 3-1) both still have to face No. 2 Kossuth twice in division play. The Lady Mustangs hope the Booneville win can be a spark.
“We can use it as momentum,” Ramsey Montgomery said. “(Booneville’s) a really, really good team, and we knew that going in. So I think we can use this win as momentum for the rest of our games this season.”