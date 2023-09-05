FULTON – A dominant performance aided by a team effort led to an impressive night for the Tishomingo County volleyball team on Tuesday night.
Reese Moore had 31 kills, and the Braves swept the Itawamba AHS Indians 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-20).
“I can’t do it without my back row and my passers and obviously the setters. They play a big role in getting me the ball so I can kill it,” Moore said. “I can’t do it without them, so it’s a total team effort.”
After two dominant sets, the Braves found themselves trailing 12-7 in the third. It was their biggest deficit of the night.
However, Tishomingo County (4-6) was able to respond with a 16-4 run to go up 23-16. After the Indians scored some points to shorten the deficit, the Braves were able to put the set and the match away.
For Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton, the ability to come back came from focus.
“I thought we lost focus a little bit and dropped our guard,” he said. “We had to quit relaxing in our brain, I feel like, and focus in.”
The Braves got out to an 11-5 lead in the first set. Eight of those points came from Moore via kills. After some back and forth, Tishomingo County used a 5-1 run and a 6-2 run to win it.
IAHS tightened up in the second set and made it 6-6. Tishomingo County responded with a 10-4 run to build a lead it wouldn’t let go of. Adleigh Lambert, an eighth grader, ended the set with a kill.
“I thought we did a good job controlling the ball,” Middleton said. “We served it well, passed it well. I was happy with our performance.”
The loss ended a three-match winning streak for Itawamba (7-2), which was without Maddi Fleming and Bri Macon due to injuries. Indians coach Jeffrey Mann felt their presence could’ve kept Moore from having as big a night as she did.
“They’re two of my longer athletes that I believe could’ve helped contain her at the net a little more,” he said. “She got to swinging pretty free, and she was hard to stop.”
Both teams return to action on Thursday at 6 p.m. Tishomingo County travels to Ripley, while Itawamba hosts Amory.
