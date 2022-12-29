Tishomingo County’s girls look a good bit different from last season, but the results thus far have been the same.
The Lady Braves reached the Class 4A state championship game last season behind the play of sharpshooter Madison Bennett and 6-foot-4 post Clara Garland. Those two have graduated, but Tishomingo County has adjusted; the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked team is 14-1 and has won 13 in a row.
“I tell people all the time, winning is a learned thing,” coach Brian Middleton said. “They won last year and the year before, and I think they just kind of expect it. They know how to work for it.”
Junior Reese Moore has worked especially hard. She averaged 16.5 points per game last year but struggled with consistency. That’s no longer an issue, and Moore is averaging 21.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
The 5-foot-10 guard dropped 40 points in a win over Saltillo on Nov. 8 and followed that up three days later with a 29-point effort in a win against rival Belmont.
“She studies the game, she watches so much film, and she asks me questions,” Middleton said. “She’s gotten a little more physical at the rim, which is one thing I was on her last year about. I thought at times we avoided the contact. She’s a lot more physical this year, and that’s helped her a lot.”
Point guard Zareli Ozuna has also come a long way. She started last season as a sophomore, and her style of offensive play often teetered on the edge of chaos. That led to many an upbraiding from Middleton, who sometimes wondered if he was being too hard on her.
Ozuna has reined in her wilder tendencies and is averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 48% from the field, including 40% from 3-point range.
“I caught myself the other night going, ‘You know, I don’t yell at her any more.’ She’s much better than she was last year, and she’s controlling the offense so much better,” Middleton said. “If we didn’t have her, I’m not sure we’d be very good, because she is a beast defender. She may be the best defender in North Mississippi on ball.”
Senior forward Lila Grace Sanderson has also played well, chipping in 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. And the Lady Braves will soon see the return of senior forward Lexi Kennedy, who is coming off her second knee injury in as many years. She’s been cleared to play starting Jan. 1.
Tishomingo County is looking to make another run at a state title, and Middleton believes he has the pieces in place to make it happen.
“I think people expected us to not be quite as good,” he said, “and here we are, almost right back where we were.”
The Lady Braves return to action Friday when they face Ripley in the Seminole Shootout at Smithville.
