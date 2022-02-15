MOUNT PLEASANT – It was apparent early on that Devin Moore would need to dominate.
With Okolona hemming up dangerous guard Michael James all night, Moore took the lead, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds as No. 5-ranked H.W. Byers took a 62-52 win in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs Tuesday night.
The Lions (18-4) will face Wheeler in the second round.
Okolona (16-13) played a box-and-1 against James. Ahmad Hodges was the main player guarding him and held James to nine points. Hodges also had 10 steals.
But the Chieftains could do nothing with the 6-foot-3 Moore.
“He carried us tonight. He’s been carrying us most all season, putting up numbers like that,” H.W. Byers coach James Sales said.
Moore had a big hand in putting Okolona away. The Lions led wire to wire but were clinging to a 42-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. Moore had a putback and a baseline dunk as part of a 9-0 run to open the period.
“Me being a senior, I’ve got to step up and put my team on my back and put us in the position to win the game,” Moore said.
Okolona got back within 53-47 on a Tony Hunter putback with less than 3 minutes to go, but Byers made 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal it.
The Lions were 19 of 27 from the line for the game, while Okolona was 8 of 20.
Okolona was led by Dailin Cooperwood’s 22 points. He sat out the first quarter for disciplinary reasons, and Byers took advantage, staking a 17-9 lead. It was 31-23 at halftime.
Okolona committed 29 turnovers, while Byers had 28. The game was often played at a frenetic pace, with plenty of transition baskets both ways.
“This is probably the toughest, most physical team we’re going to play,” Moore said. “We ain’t going to meet nobody like them, so we’ve got to keep the same tempo and keep the mindset and finish on the court and get us a ring.”
Cedric Watson had 13 points and nine rebounds for Byers. Hunter finished with 16 points and nine boards for Okolona.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: A 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter gave Byers a 51-37 lead.
Point Maker: Moore made 9 of 15 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line.
Talking Point: “We forced a lot of turnovers but didn’t score off all of them. I think free throws probably cost us.” – Okolona coach Arteria Clifton