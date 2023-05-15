PONTOTOC — With a spot in the Class 4A North half final on the line, the Mooreville Troopers started off strong and never looked back.
Mooreville won the decisive Game 3 of their third-round series against the Pontotoc Warriors, beating them 16-5 on Monday.
The Troopers faced a familiar opponent in Garrett Pound, who limited them to three runs in a 10-4 Pontotoc win in Game 1 on Tuesday. Now having forced a Game 3, coach Derek Thompson reminded them that, despite previous struggles, it was a new day.
“We knew that they was going to go with the Pound kid and he’s one of the most dominant guys around,” he said. “But I told them, I said ‘You know, what he did to us last week is Tuesday. This is Monday. We get a fresh start. We’ve got to go out and play well and we’ve got to set the tempo early’.”
That they did.
Mooreville (19-13-1) plated three runs in the top of the first inning with a single by Mason McMillin, a bunt single by Brody Thompson and a passed ball.
The Troopers then drove in six runs in the top of the second to make it 9-0. Pound left the game after 2 1-3 innings.
“I think getting those three runs there in the first really got us going,” Thompson said. “The top of our lineup hit the ball well. I thought we hit the ball well up and down the lineup tonight, put some pressure on them and just really proud of the way the guys played.”
A fielding error by Mooreville got the Warriors (17-8) on the board in the bottom of the third, but the Troopers responded with five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 14-1 lead.
Jackson Williams responded with a two-run blast in the bottom half. Braxton Whiteside hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth and Luke Blanchard walked with the bases loaded, preventing the 10-run rule from taking effect and extending the game.
With a runner on first and one out in the top of the sixth, Mason Gillentine laced a triple that drove in a run. Gillentine then scored after the throw to third base was wild, putting the Troopers ahead 16-5.
Gillentine went 4 for 4 with two runs batted in, three of which went for extra bases.
“I came into the game thinking just ‘stay inside the ball and go to the opposite field’ and I hit two in the gap,” he said. “So that worked for me.”
After the Warriors put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom half, Gillentine induced a fly out and a line out, ending the game and sending Mooreville to the North half final.
He threw all six innings, allowing five runs on six hits while walking five and striking out six.
“It wasn’t our night. That’s baseball,” Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy said. “Some nights, it’s going to be good for you. Some nights, it’s not going to be good for you.”
Mooreville will face either West Lauderdale or South Pontotoc in the North half final. Time and date for Game 1 has yet to be determined.
EXTRA BASES
Big inning: A single by Caden Carroll, a walk with the bases loaded by Cooper Goff and a three-run home run by Crimson Rock helped Mooreville drive in six runs in the top of the second.
Big Stat: After losing Game 1 10-4, Mooreville outscored Pontotoc 25-6 the rest of the series.
Coach Speak: “After Game 1, we told them ‘You've got seven innings left for a chance to play seven more’ and that’s the way we attacked those days of practice. That’s the way we attacked Game 2 and I told them before this game started……‘This is the seven innings you've been working for right here. This is what we sit here and what we play for. How are you going to respond?’ and I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.” — Thompson on adjustments after Game 1 of the series.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.