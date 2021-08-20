AT A GLANCE

Division: 1-4A

2020 record: 3-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)

Head coach: Jimmy Young (5th year)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dawson Phillips, QB, Sr.

• Threw for 1,743 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs; rushed for 237 yards, 2 TDs.

Shepard Stupcka, WR/LB, Sr.

• Leading tackler at 55 tackles, 2 TFL last season.

Jordan Franks, WR/DB, Jr.

• Totaled 391 yards of offense and 2 TDs; notched 51 tackles and 1 INT.

COACHING ‘EM UP

Rob Criddle and Pat Whitfield join Jimmy Young’s staff after the departure of Jamie Russell, who left to be the head coach of East Union baseball, and Kyle Emison.

Criddle will coach the defensive line and Whitfield will handle outside linebackers.

OFFENSE

Dawson Phillips (Sr.) has had the reins of the Air Raid offense for the past three-and-a-half seasons, and he has the luxury of bringing back nearly all his weapons.

Two baseball standouts, Jacob Scott (Sr.) and Luke Carpenter (Sr.), are joining the team and look to have an immediate impact.

Kody Fisk (Jr.), Jordan Franks (Jr.), Caleb Holladay (Jr.) and Shepard Stupcka (Sr.) all will be in the mix in an offense that needs tons of depth at receiver.

At running back, Ja’Kerrion Wright (Jr.) and Aden Patterson (So.) will carry it when called upon.

Along with a plethora of weapons, all five offensive linemen return.

DEFENSE

Mooreville gave up nearly 30 points per game last season, but Young hopes his veteran group has grown up.

Senior twins Jaylon and Taylon Land will be in the rotation at defensive line, as well as Seth Adams (Sr.).

In the 3-4 alignment, Crimson Rock (So.) will man the middle linebacker spot with Stupcka and Holladay set for outside 'backer duties. Eli Rushing (Sr.) is the favorite to be inside with Rock.

Franks is a hard-hitting safety that highlights a deep secondary group.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Austin Weems (Sr.) is a three-year starter as the team’s punter and kicker. Young says the senior is hitting 40-plus-yard field goals now.

X-FACTOR

Depth and experience are in Mooreville’s favor, but cohesion as a unit offensively needs to show itself on the field with nine of 11 starters back on that side of the ball.

COACH SPEAK

“We’ve got nine kids that can play receiver at any given point, and I feel confident with any of them.” – Jimmy Young

