Mooreville: Troopers need veteran defense to step up By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal Dillon Barnes Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AT A GLANCEDivision: 1-4A2020 record: 3-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)Head coach: Jimmy Young (5th year)PLAYERS TO WATCHDawson Phillips, QB, Sr.• Threw for 1,743 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs; rushed for 237 yards, 2 TDs.Shepard Stupcka, WR/LB, Sr.• Leading tackler at 55 tackles, 2 TFL last season.Jordan Franks, WR/DB, Jr.• Totaled 391 yards of offense and 2 TDs; notched 51 tackles and 1 INT.COACHING ‘EM UPRob Criddle and Pat Whitfield join Jimmy Young’s staff after the departure of Jamie Russell, who left to be the head coach of East Union baseball, and Kyle Emison.Criddle will coach the defensive line and Whitfield will handle outside linebackers.OFFENSEDawson Phillips (Sr.) has had the reins of the Air Raid offense for the past three-and-a-half seasons, and he has the luxury of bringing back nearly all his weapons.Two baseball standouts, Jacob Scott (Sr.) and Luke Carpenter (Sr.), are joining the team and look to have an immediate impact.Kody Fisk (Jr.), Jordan Franks (Jr.), Caleb Holladay (Jr.) and Shepard Stupcka (Sr.) all will be in the mix in an offense that needs tons of depth at receiver.At running back, Ja’Kerrion Wright (Jr.) and Aden Patterson (So.) will carry it when called upon.Along with a plethora of weapons, all five offensive linemen return.DEFENSEMooreville gave up nearly 30 points per game last season, but Young hopes his veteran group has grown up.Senior twins Jaylon and Taylon Land will be in the rotation at defensive line, as well as Seth Adams (Sr.).In the 3-4 alignment, Crimson Rock (So.) will man the middle linebacker spot with Stupcka and Holladay set for outside 'backer duties. Eli Rushing (Sr.) is the favorite to be inside with Rock.Franks is a hard-hitting safety that highlights a deep secondary group.SPECIAL TEAMSAustin Weems (Sr.) is a three-year starter as the team’s punter and kicker. Young says the senior is hitting 40-plus-yard field goals now.X-FACTORDepth and experience are in Mooreville’s favor, but cohesion as a unit offensively needs to show itself on the field with nine of 11 starters back on that side of the ball.COACH SPEAK“We’ve got nine kids that can play receiver at any given point, and I feel confident with any of them.” – Jimmy Young dillon.barnes@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linebacker Pat Whitfield Defensive Line Sport American Football Jimmy Young Rob Criddle Offense Mooreville Dillon Barnes Reporter Dillon covers high school sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Barnes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists