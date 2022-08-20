Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2021 record: 3-8, 2-3 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jimmy Young (6th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jordan Franks
ATH, Sr.
• Had 913 yards, 14 TDs receiving; rushed for 415 yards, 6 TDs.
Brooks Vanlandingham
LB, So.
• Made 58 tackles, 3 TFL.
Braxton Ward
OL/DL, Sr.
• Made 41 tackles; 4th-year starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jimmy Young is 16-37 at Mooreville, with his lone playoff appearance coming last season.
OFFENSE
Mooreville’s Air Raid offense was prolific last year, but it must replace some big pieces, most notably quarterback Dawson Phillips. Stepping into the role will be Brody Thompson (So.), who Young described as “smart, accurate, [and] a quick thinker.”
With the loss of receiver Jacob Scott, Jordan Franks (Sr.) becomes the primary focus. He’ll play slot receiver as well as running back. Several others will be in the receiver rotation, including sophomores Grey Cruse, Micah Edwards and Parker Harris.
Terrel Arp (So.) is the lead running back.
The offensive line is led by fourth-year starter Braxton Ward (Sr.) and third-year starter Crimson Rock (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Rock will line up at defensive end, with Max Ray (Sr.) at nose guard.
Young likes the linebackers he has. Eli Hussey (Sr.), Nate King (So.) and Wyatt Sheffield (So.) will play on the outside, while Brooks Vanlandingham (So.) anchors in the middle. Seth Conley (Jr.) and Eric Garcia (Jr.) will also work at inside linebacker.
Caden Carroll (Sr.) brings good size to the cornerback position at 6-foot-2 1/2. Koen Gregory (Jr.) will line up at safety.
Mooreville is looking for major improvement on this side of the ball after allowing 47.5 points per game last year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brantley Ward (So.) is the kicker. Arp, Franks and Jakerrion Wright (Sr.) will all be back on returns.
X-FACTOR
Tackling was a major bugaboo for the Troopers last fall, so they’ve been working on it during the offseason.
COACH SPEAK
“At the end of the day, when you get told how bad you suck (on defense) for a year, you work really hard in the weight room.” – Jimmy Young
