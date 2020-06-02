MOOREVILLE • After being greeted with forehead scans and hand sanitizer, 51 Mooreville football players began conditioning Monday on the school’s practice field on the south side of campus.
In spite of the COVID-19 challenges, it’s a record number of participants for fourth-year coach Jimmy Young.
The new normal of high school football summer work makes coaches responsible for social distancing. No shared equipment – including a football – is allowed right now.
On the dot
At Mooreville the new normal means “dots” on the practice field indicating where players should stand. Sounds of “Stay low” are replaced by “Stay on your dot.”
The Troopers are trying to adapt.
“We’re following the guidelines the best we can,” Young said.
“It’s definitely different from what we’ve been used to,” junior quarterback Dawson Phillips said. “I think we’ll get the hang of it in the next few weeks. We’ll get used to it.”
As with all teams, opportunities to work out have been limited since mid-March when the sports world began to shut down.
Phillips was able to get with a handful of receivers. Together in small groups they ran pass routes and worked on timing.
Young had the Troopers working at 7 a.m. Monday. He said he will vary the workout times to try and accommodate a handful of players who have summer jobs.
He maintained contact with players through the shutdown but didn’t overemphasize workouts as he tried to be respectful of the different times families were facing.
“It’s been a crazy time for parents and grandparents. The last thing they want is to hear from a high school football coach telling them this is the most important thing,” he said.
Young said he was pleased to see his seniors leading the way in conditioning. Overall, he saw what he expected to see in his collective group.
“Some are a little out of shape, but I believe in two weeks we’ll be there,” he said.
Wide receiver Alyk Houle agrees.
“It’s hard being away when you grow close bonds with people. You gotta love getting together with the brothers, working hard every day and getting ready for a successful season.”
The Troopers are scheduled to open the season Aug. 21 at Booneville.