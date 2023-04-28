MOREVILLE — The Mooreville Troopers concluded a dominant series with a dominant win on Friday night.
The Troopers beat the Yazoo City Indians 16-0 in Game 2 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A baseball playoffs on Friday night at Bud Tally Field. It was a series in which Mooreville outscored the Indians 34-5.
After a dormant first inning for both sides, the Troopers (15-11-1) took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the second to score three runs.
“To get those runs in that second inning gave us a little bit of breathing room,” coach Derek Thompson said. “It helped a lot.”
Mooreville created even more breathing room in the fourth, when six batters drove in nine runs. Brody Thompson drove in two of those runs on two singles.
As the bats continued to stay hot, Cam Harrison was dominant on the mound. Harrison pitched three innings of no-run, no-hit ball while striking out seven and earning the win.
Harrison was shaky to start the game after walking his first two batters, but he struck out the next three batters to escape the jam. In the third inning, he hit a batter and walked the next, but retired the next three again.
In each of those moments, a big key for Harrison was execution.
“You really don’t think about being in a hard situation. You just think about throwing it in there,” he said. “Let your defense back you up and trust your pitches.”
Four pinch hitters helped add insurance in the bottom of the fourth. Jake Donald and Koen Gregory each hit one-run singles, Major Floyd hit a sacrifice fly and Will Carnathan hit a one-run ground rule double.
Mason Gillentine retired the side in order in the top of the fifth to end the game and the series. He pitched two innings of no-run, one-hit ball while walking one and striking out five.
Jud Files, Joe Paul Perkins and Thompson each drove in two runs. The Indians finished their season 14-8.
Meanwhile, the Troopers advance to the second round, where they’ll face Ripley in a best-of-3 series. Thompson hopes that his players, most of whom didn’t start last year, can continue to improve.
“Even this late in the season, we’ve got to get better each week,” he said. “Because the competition’s going to get better each week.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Six Troopers drove in nine runs in the third inning.
Big Stat: Mooreville hitters forced eight full counts in the game.
Coach Speak: “If he throws the ball in the zone, he’s usually pretty good. … Whenever he’s in the zone, he’s not bad.” – Thompson, on Harrison.
